Covid Patients Are Receiving Eye-Popping Bills. It’s Not All Trump’s Fault.

Hospitals make mistakes in billing every day, and it’s often the patients who end up paying for them. This is a natural consequence of a system with so many confusing layers and moving parts, and it was undoubtedly inevitable that this would affect uninsured Covid-19 patients, however this program was managed. There are thousands of different insurance plans, with different benefit levels, and each will pay the hospital different amounts. Large hospitals might have literally hundreds of millions of different price points for all the insurance plans they accept. For patients to receive the correct bill that only reflects the money they actually owe requires many people to do their jobs right. And even a “correct” bill might include charges that are essentially fraudulent, yet entirely legal. If mistakes are made, the patient has to understand the bill and have the knowledge, resources, and time to challenge it. And imagine having to fight over a hospital bill while recuperating from Covid-19—or any similar lingering, debilitating illness, for that matter.



As an example: At the beginning of 2018, I switched insurance plans from one with a deductible to one without (and with higher premiums; I have no idea whether that decision really saved me money). When I went to the neurologist for a routine appointment, I was told I had to pay several hundred dollars on the spot, because the hospital didn’t know my benefit levels had changed and it thought I owed money for the deductible. It took weeks and several calls to the hospital and my insurance company to get the money back. If I didn’t have a credit card to put that charge on or money in my bank account to cover it—if I was like millions of Americans, in other words—I would have had little choice but to leave, and not receive the care I needed. There are undoubtedly thousands of worse instances of this every day; this is just one example of how even financially comfortable people with fancy, employer-provided insurance can get unexpectedly buffeted by this patchwork system.

Being poor in America requires constant negotiation with dumb, hostile bureaucracies. You are expected to have all your documents, to never miss a piece of mail at an address you might have left or a phone call to a disconnected number. You must have everything at your disposal to fight for the benefits that the government owes you. If they make a mistake, you pay, not them—in time spent rectifying it, in debts and interest incurred, in stress and anxiety. The more money you have, the less time and effort you have to devote to these nightmarish exercises, and the more options you have to fight them. This is routine, daily, expected in America: It was never going to be any other way for the nation’s uninsured. We were never going to do anything other than let them down, pandemic or no.

