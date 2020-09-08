Trumpian Politics Is the Greatest Threat to a Coronavirus Vaccine

Donald Trump has figured out the One Weird Trick to winning the 2020 election: a working vaccine, announced just in time for the election and teased throughout the campaign. Having failed to control the pandemic, institute an adequate testing regime, provide enough economic support to keep people home, or save the lives of vulnerable Americans in places like nursing homes, he believes he has hit upon the infinite health cheat code, allowing him to shake off all those catastrophic errors and live to fight another day; or if you prefer, another presidential term.

There is a slight wrinkle. There is only a very, very small chance that a vaccine will actually be ready—that is, proven to be safe and effective—before November. At the moment, this doesn’t seem to trouble the president. Trump is pushing ahead, teasing the possibility that a vaccine will be available before “a very special date,” like it’s the Christmas episode of a TV show. We are thus left to wait and see what happens if the evidence of a safe and effective vaccine does not come at the end of October as promised—if the chief scientists and advisers in his administration are faced with the impossible task of convincing the president that he cannot do the insane, dangerous, and entirely selfish thing that he wants to do, which would be to pressure the FDA to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for an unproven vaccine. The threat is apparently so great that a group of nine pharmaceutical companies developing vaccine candidates have issued a statement promising not to submit their drugs for approval until after Phase III trials have concluded.



It’s not every day that there’s cause to laud Big Pharma for being comparatively humane and responsible, but it’s just one more way in which everything gets warped and distorted in the funhouse mirror of Trumpian politics. There are, however, some particular dangers at seeing the prospect of a vaccine so reflected: If Trump says a vaccine will be ready by November, his supporters will likely absorb that as gospel. At the same time, his opponents might reflexively lose faith in any positive news that might come regarding a vaccine, unable to believe that it actually works—even if it does. This is a terrible and dangerous dynamic, one we’ve already seen play out during this pandemic both with Trump’s hydroxychloroquine craze, and to a lesser extent with plasma treatments.



News of legitimate scientific advancements gets swirled together with Trump’s pseudoscientific pronouncements, leaving a polarized public no further path forward. Each new bit of snake oil promoted from the president’s pulpit becomes not just a miracle cure giving flimsy hope to scared patients, but a piece of revelation which people of certain political stripes must accept—another thing for red-faced guys holding fish in their Twitter avatars to yell at people about online. As soon as Trump became wedded to the prospect of having a vaccine available by Election Day, it became impossible to imagine how he would row back those promises if the vaccine doesn’t pan out by that convenient date. And the more the media criticizes his pronouncements as dangerous, the more important it will become for Trump to prove that he’s right.



Perhaps predictably, Trump is pushing the notion that Joe Biden has revealed himself as the anti-vaxxer in the race for criticizing the push to get a vaccine out before the election. Insisting that a vaccine should not be pushed on the public without first taking all the necessary steps to ensure its safety and efficacy is now the anti-science position, according to Republicans. On Labor Day, Trump attacked Biden’s “reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric,” which he claimed “undermines science.” House GOP Whip Kevin McCarthy tweeted a truly horrible Funny Internet Video, complete with references to eight-year old memes, a semi-ironic deployment of the eagle-and-flag imagery, and what sounds like an H. Jon Benjamin impersonator, to explain how a vaccine could be made fast—and why Biden is wrong to say “no miracle is coming.” There is, however, a world of difference between saying that a vaccine can be produced much more quickly than usual, and insisting that it could be safely approved before the election. One is a hopeful possibility; the other is a political Hail Mary.

