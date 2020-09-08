Trumpian Politics Is the Greatest Threat to a Coronavirus Vaccine

It’s not every day that there’s cause to laud Big Pharma for being comparatively humane and responsible, but it’s just one more way in which everything gets warped and distorted in the funhouse mirror of Trumpian politics. There are, however, some particular dangers at seeing the prospect of a vaccine so reflected: If Trump says a vaccine will be ready by November, his supporters will likely absorb that as gospel. At the same time, his opponents might reflexively lose faith in any positive news that might come regarding a vaccine, unable to believe that it actually works—even if it does. This is a terrible and dangerous dynamic, one we’ve already seen play out during this pandemic both with Trump’s hydroxychloroquine craze and, to a lesser extent, with plasma treatments.



News of legitimate scientific advancements gets swirled together with Trump’s pseudoscientific pronouncements, leaving a polarized public no further path forward. Each new bit of snake oil promoted from the president’s pulpit becomes not just a miracle cure giving flimsy hope to scared patients, but a piece of revelation that people of certain political stripes must accept—another thing for red-faced guys holding fish in their Twitter avatars to yell at people about online. As soon as Trump became wedded to the prospect of having a vaccine available by Election Day, it became impossible to imagine how he would row back those promises if the vaccine doesn’t pan out by that convenient date. And the more the media criticizes his pronouncements as dangerous, the more important it will become for Trump to prove that he’s right.



Perhaps predictably, Trump is pushing the notion that Joe Biden has revealed himself as the anti-vaxxer in the race for criticizing the push to get a vaccine out before the election. Insisting that a vaccine should not be pushed on the public without first taking all the necessary steps to ensure its safety and efficacy is now the anti-science position, according to Republicans. On Labor Day, Trump attacked Biden’s “reckless anti-vaccine rhetoric,” which he claimed “undermines science.” House GOP Whip Kevin McCarthy tweeted a truly horrible Funny Internet Video, complete with references to eight-year-old memes, a semi-ironic deployment of the eagle-and-flag imagery, and what sounds like an H. Jon Benjamin impersonator, to explain how a vaccine could be made fast—and why Biden is wrong to say “no miracle is coming.” There is, however, a world of difference between saying that a vaccine can be produced much more quickly than usual and insisting that it could be safely approved before the election. One is a hopeful possibility; the other is a political Hail Mary.

