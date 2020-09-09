Trump Is Waging a One-Sided Judicial War Against Democrats

The Supreme Court’s most recent term ended without any unexpected retirements leaving a seat to be filled, but that hasn’t prevented President Donald Trump from sending some election-year signals about his intentions should one occur. The White House released a new shortlist of potential Supreme Court nominees on Wednesday, once again pledging to appoint only conservative jurists on the nation’s highest court.

Wednesday’s move was an undisguised effort to refocus the presidential race on terrain where Trump feels more confident about his record. “Apart from matters of war and peace, the nomination of a Supreme Court justice is the most important decision an American president can make,” Trump said in a speech from the White House. “For this reason, candidates for president owe the American people a specific list of individuals they consider for the United States Supreme Court.”



The shortlist marks the first high-profile injection of Supreme Court politics into the 2020 campaign. While the 2016 race effectively cemented a conservative majority on the court for at least a generation, this year’s election will likely determine just how aggressively the court’s Republican-appointed justices will be able to move the American legal system further to the right. As of right now, only one presidential campaign—and one political party—is making that a central argument for its election.

Among the 20 new names Trump announced were three hard-right senators: Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley. (Moments after Trump read Cotton’s name, the senator tweeted, “It’s time for Roe v. Wade to go.”) The rest included two former solicitors general, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, at least two current Trump administration officials, and more than a dozen past Trump judicial nominees to the lower courts. One curious absence was Neomi Rao, one of Trump’s D.C. Circuit appointments who has delivered a series of high-profile rulings in his favor over the past 18 months.

Trump also used the opportunity to warn of a “growing radical left movement” that “rejects the principle of equal treatment under law,” insinuating that it could attain a majority on the Supreme Court if he lost in November. “Radical justices will erase the Second Amendment, silence political speech, and require taxpayers to fund extreme late-term abortion. They will give unelected bureaucrats the power to destroy millions of American jobs. They will remove the words ‘under God’ from the Pledge of Allegiance. They will unilaterally declare the death penalty unconstitutional, even for the most depraved mass murderers. They will erase national borders, cripple police departments, and grant new protections to anarchists, rioters, violent criminals, and terrorists.” To that end, he challenged Biden to release his own shortlist of Supreme Court nominees and claimed the Democratic nominee wouldn’t do so “perhaps because he knows the names are so extremely far-left.”