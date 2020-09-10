Drilling for Oil While California Burns

Establishment Democrats don’t deny climate change. But they’re very much in denial about which business models need to end in order to curb it. The same year Barack Obama signed onto the Paris Agreement, he also lifted a long-standing ban on crude oil exports, fulfilling his own “all of the above” energy strategy. As he proudly boasted after leaving office, U.S. fossil fuel production rose faster during his administration than in any other since World War II. And despite the fossil fuel industry donors’ fealty to the GOP, it’s been Democratic presidents during that time who have boosted fossil fuel production the most, on average. Even progressives today remain mostly unwilling to challenge the power of oil and gas executives with real constraints on their ability to keep digging up the stuff helping light the planet on fire.

For the Democratic National Committee this summer, pledging to end fossil fuel subsidies in the party platform proved to be a bridge too far—initial pledges were retracted. The conservative, industry-friendly leadership of a few labor unions has used workers as a shield for its bosses against even basic regulations, with Democrats all too ready to adopt the position that fossil fuel industries must be protected to protect fossil fuel jobs. The unholy alliance has pushed unproven technologies as a means of indefinitely extending the life of extractive industries, rather than accepting that these industries must end and planning well-paid and low-carbon livelihoods for their employees.



Joe Biden’s $2 trillion climate plan pledges to bring prodigious amounts of renewable energy online, green the power sector by 2035, and create thousands of green manufacturing jobs. It’s the most ambitious climate plan ever put out by a presidential candidate in the U.S., and it still leaves the door wide open to continued fossil fuel expansion. Going green domestically only goes so far if coal, oil, and gas continue to be shipped halfway around the world from U.S. ports and fossil fuel producers are given carte blanche to keep drilling at home and abroad. Until Democrats are willing to work on both sides of the emissions ledger—building more of the good while shutting down the bad—orange skies in deep blue California will continue to feel like an unsettling preview for the entire nation, even if Trump loses in November.

