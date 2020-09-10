Drilling for Oil While California Burns

Democrats now control every branch of government in California, which is home to what are arguably the most ambitious climate policies in the country. California is currently burning. Some 900 wildfires throughout the state have painted its skies an eerie, dull orange. The images are a warning of the dangers of climate denial, as global warming turns trees into tinder. But they should also be a warning to anyone who thinks electing Democrats is the be-all and end-all for saving the planet.

Since Donald Trump’s election and the disastrous environmental policies that followed, it’s been easy to see the next step in climate politics as a simple imperative: Defeat the GOP. By this metric, California is a success story: Old-school climate denial isn’t a meaningful force in the state’s politics. While there are plenty of Republicans in California’s congressional delegation, that group is headlined by liberal stalwarts like Nancy Pelosi and Diane Feinstein, who’ve proudly urged their colleagues to “Believe Science.” Before leaving office, former Governor Jerry Brown—who’s toured the world as a climate champion—signed a bill committing the state’s power sector to zero-carbon electricity use by 2045 and an executive order stating an ambition for California to have a carbon-free economy along the same timeline. In his two years as governor, Gavin Newsom has largely continued this trend.

But even as California has dramatically increased its renewable power, it’s continued to hum along as a major fossil fuel producer. As solar panels blanket the Hollywood Hills, pumpjacks still bob up and down in urban oilfields a few miles away; and Chevron’s refinery in Richmond continues to spew cancerous toxins onto people who are incentivized to buy electric cars. The Western States Petroleum Association—a regional trade lobby for the oil and gas industry, and generous Democratic Party donor—consulted with Jerry Brown on the state’s cap and trade legislation, the language of which bore a striking resemblance to draft text WSPA circulated around the state capitol. Gavin Newsom has approved 190 percent more oil and gas drilling in the first half of 2020 than in his first six months in office. He’s green-lit 48 new permits for hydraulic natural gas fracturing just since April; according to the Center for Biological Diversity, he’s also approved drilling permits for 1,400 new oil and gas wells so far this year. As Steve Horn recently reported, it was California’s Democrats who, this past August in a state Senate committee, once again killed regulations requiring a 2,500-foot setback between new oil wells and playgrounds, homes, and schools. The state has been alarmingly gentle with PG&E, the Northern California utility found legally responsible for several blazes in the last few years. Nor is the Golden State an exemplar for how to navigate the effects of climate change that it’s already facing: To fight its fires, California depends largely on inmates, who are still mostly ineligible to work as firefighters after their release. Kamala Harris’s office defended the policy while she served as California’s attorney general, arguing that expanding early release programs would deplete the number of prisoners on hand to fight fires.

California’s emissions and fossil fuel production alone haven’t caused the global warming fueling the state’s fires, of course. But its de facto “all of the above” climate policy—leaving plenty of room for fossil fuels as it builds out renewables—is a dangerous model for Democrats nationwide to keep following.



One of the more sinister effects of Trump’s environmental revanchism is setting a disturbingly low bar for what constitutes climate progress.

This isn’t an invitation for false equivalence. After nearly four years of unhinged GOP regulatory rollbacks and fossil fuel boosterism, on top of decades of denial and delay, there’s no case to be made that Democrats and Republicans bear equal blame for rising temperatures: The GOP offers a fast track to climate destruction. A report released last month from the consultancy Wood McKenzie predicts that reelecting Trump would “mark the end to any hopes” for decarbonizing the power sector in the United States by midcentury. In our current two-party system, and with current Republican intransigence on this issue, getting Donald Trump out of office, winning durable Democratic majorities in Congress, and chipping away at the GOP’s hold over the federal court system are all necessary conditions for averting runaway climate chaos. But they’re also entirely insufficient.

