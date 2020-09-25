Can the Census Be Saved in Indian Country?

On Thursday evening, United States District Judge Lucy Koh issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Census Bureau to continue its field work through October 31. It was a dramatic turn it was been a dramatic census season: The ruling came in response to a federal lawsuit filed against the Trump administration for shortening the timeframe to perform the national head count, and bought census workers—who were supposed to cease operations on September 30—an additional 31 days. The administration is expected to quickly appeal the ruling, but, at least for now, there’s more time.

Just hours before the injunction was announced, Congresswoman Deb Haaland was phone banking in her district in New Mexico, calling up Native households across the state and urging them to complete their census forms as soon as they could. “The census is crucial to the federal government’s trust responsibility to Native nations,” Halaand, who is a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, told the other volunteers. “When the tribal community is undercounted, our needs are not prioritized.”

The urgency was well-founded. PBS reported earlier this month that as of the beginning of September, only 24 percent of Montana residents living on tribal lands had been counted; the Navajo Nation clocked in at just 18.1 percent.



The low count was almost a foregone conclusion after the Trump administration’s decision to move up the end of the census. Career Bureau employees warned the administration that shortening the count would result in unacceptable “fatal data quality flaws.” A coalition of House Democrats wrote to Census Bureau director Steven Dillingham in May advising him that the pandemic had created “unprecedented barriers” to the count, and that “early analysis of the response rates” showed that the impact would fall disproportionately on communities of color and immigrant communities. They were ignored. Legislative fixes, despite coming from bipartisan groups in the House and Senate, were, unsurprisingly, rebuffed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. For Native communities that have been consistently undercounted and underserved by the decennial count, the 2020 census seemed, to put it both dimly and honestly, doomed.

And may still be. Even under the October plan—in fact, even under the original plan, before the pandemic made the essential door-to-door visits a risk—many in Indian Country feared this census would again result in an undercount and another decade of inexcusable, treaty-breaking underfunding. Native enumerators, Native legislators, and tribal governments and organizations have been organizing to drive participation in their communities despite efforts from this administration to sabotage the count. The question is: Will any of it be enough?