We’ll Never Know the Pandemic’s True Toll on the Working Class

There are obvious challenges with collecting data on the class distribution of coronavirus cases and deaths. People don’t like to talk about their income; race and ethnicity are something that can, in some cases, be observed by medical staff, but income can’t be guessed at so easily. And the particular character of American income inequality, where rich neighborhoods can sit right next to poor ones, means data at the city or county level can obscure class differences: Los Angeles County has Beverly Hills and Bel Air but also one of the poorest zip codes in America. The CDC only keeps county-level coronavirus data, though some states and cities keep more granular data: Hard-hit Los Angeles provides city and community-level data, from which some conclusions can be drawn. (Rich West Hollywood has 14 deaths per 100,000; mid-gentrification East Hollywood has 147.) Gaps in the available data are, perhaps, inevitable. Still, it seems likely that this will be another instance in which the plight of the poor will remain largely obscured for no particular reason other than indifference.



Every now and then, a reporter uncovers a new angle of oppression in the lives of low-income, low-profile Americans, a particular note in the background hum of misery in this country. In 2018, The New York Times reported on how big companies like Walmart successfully demand money from accused (sometimes falsely) shoplifters. In 2019, ProPublica covered a town in Kansas where debt collectors have managed to wrangle themselves “a government-sanctioned shakedown of the uninsured and underinsured,” arresting people who cannot pay their medical bills. Just last week, The New York Times explored how nursing homes evict unprofitable Medicaid patients with spurious claims of psychiatric distress.



These are a few examples of very particular grifts that the state allows to be run on the poor; it’s likely that there are countless similar stories, about other hidden schemes, that have yet to be written. (When the wealthiest among us can afford to influence politicians to keep their hands off their money, the richest vein left to tap is the people with no money.) I bring these scams up not because they have anything to do with the coronavirus, but because it is only occasionally that stories like these, which cast a light upon one particular grotesque angle of inexcusable torment, manage to break through into the public eye—and it is even rarer that such stories provide accountability or spur policy change. We lack a good public record of exactly how much bullshit low-income people put up with, and the absence of good data on the extent of the coronavirus pandemic among low-income people is just another gaping hole.

