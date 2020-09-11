America’s Callous Indifference to Death

People who suffered worse effects from coronavirus, who were more likely to already have preexisting health problems, will suffer even more in the future—and we do not have a system to handle it. Not even close. Health insurance companies can’t even handle covering bills for their customers that the government mandated they pay, and those are the lucky ones who have insurance. It is guaranteed, as inevitable as the heat death of the universe, that insurance companies will fail to cover costs for people whose brains or lungs or hearts were damaged by Covid-19, by a virus that our government allowed to spread, wantonly, through the population. (With Medicare for All, there would still be people whose access to a doctor is not as good as your average millionaire’s, but there would be far, far fewer, and it would at least take out the unnecessary step of having someone in an office in Minnesota decide whether your test in Kentucky was covered—and getting it wrong.)



Is there any help on the horizon, any sense that we might avoid this unnecessary pain? Is it a coincidence that the moment the divergent impact of the virus became apparent, the political choices shifted hard in the direction of “reopening” the country and “saving” the economy, instead of people? It would certainly be shocking if this case represented the first time we broke away from the terrible pattern of devaluing certain lives. America has always valued the lives and work of rich, white, American men more than every other class of people; there have always been groups of people whose lives and deaths are treated as simply less important.



We send our Honored Troops abroad to die, in pointless forever wars; not only are the lives of those we kill abroad forgotten, but their deaths are explicitly justified as “worth it,” even when they are children. Corrupt police are given a license to kill and to edit major newspapers, which will dutifully obscure their victims’ lives in a shroud of passive voice. And then there are deaths that are just a permanent fixture of American life: the homeless people who freeze on winter nights; the mass (and regular) shootings that simply pass us by; the “diseases of despair” like opioid deaths and suicides; the deaths caused by lack of health insurance, or by pollution, or by malnutrition; tragic deaths that happen quietly in unregulated nursing homes.