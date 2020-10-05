How a Radical Black Tradition Could Buoy Biden in Michigan

In an expansive lot in northwest Detroit, at the corner of 6 Mile and San Juan, roughly 100 people gathered on a Sunday afternoon in August for a pair of events. The first was an “All Black Lives Matter” rally. The second was the weekly meeting for Detroit Will Breathe, a coalition that has been at the forefront of Detroit’s uprisings in response to the grisly police murder of George Floyd in May. At the time of this writing, the city has seen more than 130 consecutive days of protest.

The agenda that Sunday contained a new wrinkle. Detroit Will Breathe had to decide whether it would endorse Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee, for president. It wasn’t a long discussion. “I think that it is really important for us to build a movement that is completely independent,” said Tristan Taylor, an organizer with DWB. Nakia Wallace, co-organizer with Taylor, put it plainly: The role of long-term activists is to be “prepared to do what we need to do to get our demands met no matter what.”

“The truth is,” she added, “Joe Biden isn’t prepared to do shit for us unless we make him.”

DWB’s decision to remain outside the electoral fight, which has been framed as a do-or-die contest for American democracy by no less an eminence than Barack Obama, may seem counterproductive. Bill Clinton summed up this view in his eulogy for civil rights titan John Lewis in July , clucking that “there were two or three years there, where the movement went a little too far towards Stokely, but in the end, John Lewis prevailed.” The implication was that Stokely Carmichael’s more radical politics would have led the civil rights movement to a dead end—and that today’s activists would do well to mind the lessons of their forebears.

But this distorts what actually happened. The civil rights struggle landed its most devastating blows against racial injustice by wielding independent political power, a strategy championed at one time by both Lewis and Carmichael. As it turns out, through almost no effort of his own, Biden is likely to benefit this fall from the nationwide uprising that has reframed the debate around racial justice and further eroded Donald Trump’s standing with mainstream America. And nowhere is that kind of cavalry needed more urgently than in Michigan, a crucial brick in the Democrats’ so-called blue wall that crumbled on Election Night in 2016.