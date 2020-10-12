Trumpism Ate Martha McSally’s Brain

The most prominent statue outside the Capitol building in Phoenix represents an icon who touches a nerve deep in the cultural consciousness of Arizona: a fighter pilot. Frank Luke Jr., a local boy bronzed in a leather jacket and cap, was an ace who came second only to Eddie Rickenbacker in the number of confirmed kills by an American pilot during World War I. No protesters have tried to rip down Luke’s statue, nor has there been any interruption in Arizona’s habit of elevating its pilots to the realm of government. Though Luke had an air base named for him, he isn’t the most revered fighter pilot in state political lore: That honor goes, of course, to John McCain, the Vietnam War veteran who held one of Arizona’s U.S. Senate seats for six terms.

The race for McCain’s old seat this November now features a matchup between two retired military pilots who are both playing up their bona fides in the armed services. The contest between Republican Air Force Colonel Martha McSally and Democratic Navy Captain Mark Kelly shouldn’t be close. “It used to be that a well-funded Republican not prone to gaffes would run away with a statewide office,” said GOP consultant Barrett Marson. And if that candidate was a fighter pilot to boot, loyal to an incumbent Republican president? That would have been a dream candidate in Frank Luke’s twentieth-century Arizona.

But this is no ordinary time in a restive state, battered by a runaway coronavirus pandemic and leaning toward voting Democratic in a presidential race for only the second time since Harry Truman’s win here in 1948. Now Arizona is also poised to send two Democratic senators to Washington for the first time in almost as long, possibly helping tip control of the upper chamber to the Democrats.

Kelly has consistently led in polls since the spring. At the end of July, one survey showed him up by a dominant 18 points. Many weather patterns are involved: unhappiness over Republican Governor Doug Ducey’s inept response to the Covid-19 pandemic; rising anti-Trump sentiment in the Phoenix suburbs; renewed Latino registration efforts; and Democrat-friendly shifts in the population.

McSally’s flailing campaign is further evidence of the terminal decline that has gripped Donald Trump’s Republican Party.

But there are also fundamental problems that stem from McSally herself—particularly her calculated, if ham-fisted, embrace of the president’s toxic brand of politics. At times, her fighter pilot credentials seem like her only political asset. Her flailing campaign, as well as her embarrassment-riddled stint as McCain’s appointed successor in the Senate, are further evidence of the terminal decline that has gripped Donald Trump’s Republican Party, which has no answers to the problems plaguing Arizona specifically and America more broadly. McCain’s widow, Cindy McCain, has gone so far as to endorse Joe Biden for president. When asked if she would support McSally, she responded, “I have no interest in it.”