America’s Conspiracies of Profit

Like the specter of ICE undertaking mass hysterectomies, the idea of a government official engaging in a ploy to prevent people from voting seemed within the realm of possibility; the United States, after all, is no stranger to disenfranchising segments of the population through tactics like polling station closures and voter ID laws, not to mention more overt Jim Crow–era measures like literacy tests. And the president, quite explicitly, does want to discredit the election and suppress the vote. But as reports later revealed, the USPS boxes in the viral photos hadn’t been seized for the purpose of rigging an election; rather, they had been out of commission for years and were undergoing refurbishing.

As it happens, DeJoy’s restructuring of the postal service likely had more to do with money than with voter suppression. According to a New York Times report in early September, XPO Logistics—DeJoy’s former employer, and a company in which he continues to own a stake of least $30 million—earned approximately $286 million from the USPS over the last seven years for providing a variety of support services. Since DeJoy’s appointment, the Times said, the company had further “ramped up” its business with the USPS. Though DeJoy and XPO have both claimed that DeJoy has recused himself from any dealings with XPO, he nevertheless continues to profit from his ties to the company. In fact, as writer Paul Prescod has put it, DeJoy’s overhaul of the postal system looks very much like “another iteration of a familiar right-wing strategy: degrade the quality of a service, turn the public against it, and then privatize.” That, in the end, isn’t quite the conspiracy that Democrats feared but is an affront to an important public institution that’s been a bulwark of the middle class for decades.

The proliferation of exaggeration and even outright myths at a time of acute precarity is hardly a surprise, and there are depressingly few signs that any of the conditions that enabled the rapid spiral of conspiracism this year will dissipate anytime soon, particularly on the eve of an extremely contentious election with no end to the pandemic in sight. But one unfortunate aspect of the tendency toward conspiracism in these cases and others is that overly lurid claims can often generate a kind of inadvertent numbness toward more mundane forms of violation or corruption.