America’s Conspiracies of Profit

Over the summer, homegrown American conspiracism surged in tandem with the pandemic. On edge after months of lockdown, widespread infection and death, and a highly acrid political climate, people across the political spectrum nurtured a handful of increasingly fantastical explanations for the dismal state of things. On the right, the assorted delusions of QAnon converged with the president’s screeds about roving gangs of anarchists to produce new wild theories about antifa committing arson in Oregon. On the left, a string of police killings of civilians and subsequent aggressive crackdowns on protests spawned rumors that the NYPD was setting off fireworks in residential neighborhoods as an act of psychological warfare.

As Republic of Lies author Anna Merlan has noted, conspiracy theories tend to proliferate during times of economic instability and political uncertainty. They’re moreover especially at home in a nation that has a very real and gruesome history of government abuses, high-level cover-ups, and impunity for the rich and powerful. A summer shaped by an out-of-control pandemic and nearly nonstop protests was the perfect petri dish for an unprecedented convergence of multiple strains of conspiracism into a kind of free-floating cloud of distrust, or what Merlan has called the “conspiracy singularity.” And while the most poisonous conspiracy theories have taken root on the right, progressives, too, have recently grappled with falsehoods in an anxiety-riddled environment.

Just a few weeks ago, a whistleblower complaint alleged that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camp in Georgia was performing mass hysterectomies on immigrant detainees. A nurse at that facility, the Irwin County Detention Center, claimed that a doctor there, whom she dubbed the “uterus collector,” was performing unwanted and unnecessary hysterectomies on “just about everybody” he treated. Given Trump’s spiteful immigration policies and the nation’s brutal history of eugenics and forced sterilization, the allegation didn’t sound particularly far-fetched. While several immigration reporters raised early flags about the story and worked to investigate the details, left-leaning social media instantly exploded in horror, and commentators drew comparisons to Nazi Germany.

Yet the allegation of mass hysterectomies was never quite substantiated (and the whistleblower herself later came under scrutiny for mistreatment of people being detained in the facility). Further investigations have suggested that something less sensational—but still shameful—took place at the Irwin detention center. On Tuesday, a number of women told The New York Times they had received unnecessary surgeries for small or benign cysts from Dr. Mahendra Amin, a gynecologist employed by the facility. Amin, the Times reported, had been accused in the past of ordering similar unnecessary surgeries in order to bill Medicaid at higher rates; his overly aggressive diagnoses at Irwin fit the same pattern. “Independent doctors that provide treatment for ICE detainees are paid for the procedures they perform with Department of Homeland Security funds,” the Times stated. “Procedures like the ones that Dr. Amin performed are normally billed at thousands of dollars each.” The story, then, was no less abhorrent but perhaps more banal: moneymaking at the expense of a group of people deemed disposable—and routinely denied proper medical treatment—by the state.

A similar kind of rote profit-seeking appears to have undergirded another recent scandal that initially looked like the product of a sinister plot. Over the summer, Democrats speculated that USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy—a Trump donor appointed to head the agency in May—was attempting to sabotage the postal service in order to undermine mail voting and throw the election to Trump. Upon assuming control of USPS, DeJoy had instituted a number of cost-cutting measures that snarled the postal system and hobbled mail delivery, including paring back postal workers’ overtime and reducing post office hours. In August, mail delays had reached such a volume that social media began to swirl with photographs of what appeared to be graveyards of USPS collection boxes and rumors that DeJoy was removing mailboxes to hinder people from mailing in their ballots. “This is happening right before our eyes. They are sabotaging USPS to sabotage vote by mail,” activist Thomas Kennedy wrote in a viral tweet.