Would the GOP Use Trump’s Covid Diagnosis to Start a War?

It should be terrifying that, not long after learning that our decrepit president had gotten himself sick, one of our elected officials responded by trying to stoke jingoistic anger toward a supposed national enemy. Loeffler was not the only prominent Republican to treat the president’s condition like a foreign attack. Representative Mark Walker, the vice chair of the House Republican Caucus, asked—with an uncertain amount of irony—whether it was fair “to make the assessment that China has now officially interfered with our election.”

But responding to national crises by stoking jingoism and promising to get tough on our many enemies is a truly bipartisan habit. The foreign policy establishment’s hunger for confrontation with China is real—Biden foreign policy adviser Michèle Flournoy has spent the whole campaign cycle making repeated calls for the Pentagon to spend more to maintain our military supremacy over China in the name of “deterrence.” And there is every reason to believe that a national tragedy could stir up the sort of media-driven nationalist hysteria that characterized the American mood in the period after the September 11 attacks.

To the great frustration of hawks in both parties, the American people’s appetite for this sort of outward exertion of force for the sole purpose of maintaining our hegemonic power has been declining. In this environment, it is absurdly hard to maintain the beliefs that we are the greatest country in the world, that our actions are always heroic and virtuous, and that we are the only nation allowed to operate anywhere on the globe with complete impunity. But I still worry that Washington’s warmongers, whose continued influence depends on defending those shibboleths, believe they could recapture that War on Terror magic, given the right inciting incident.