Would the GOP Use Trump’s Covid Diagnosis to Start a War?

One of the funniest responses to the president’s announcement that he had tested positive for the coronavirus was assuredly not meant to be laughed at. Florida Senator Marco Rubio issued a stern warning on Twitter in his toughest tough-guy voice: “Any adversary who views news of @POTUS testing positive as an opportunity to test the United States would be making a grave mistake.”

This weightless collection of threatening sounds is a characteristic statement from Rubio, a true thought leader among the class of Republican politicians who have substituted “posting” for “statecraft.” But even for him, it is a truly pathetic example of the form. Rubio may picture himself staring down Iran or North Korea, daring them to try something, but the real audience for that sort of rhetoric is domestic. Politicians like Rubio need to convince Americans that we face constant external danger that requires eternal vigilance, regular shows of strength, and a Pentagon budget immune to audits or cuts.

Meanwhile, in actual America, in the midst of a pandemic exacerbated by a ruinous absence of basic competence at nearly every level of American government, the president was rushed to the hospital in a helicopter—with the White House seemingly waiting for the markets to close so as not to spook them—after contracting a deadly virus solely because he was too stubborn and stupid to wear a mask consistently or to avoid spending time in enclosed environments with crowds of strangers.

A hostile foreign power is less likely to “test the United States” right now than it is to enact the old Onion story about the FBI uncovering an “Al-Qaeda Plot To Just Sit Back And Enjoy Collapse Of United States.”

America’s primary adversary, the one that could inflict the most real damage on this country, is its own political system and the irresponsible, stupid, craven people who operate within it.