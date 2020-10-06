Trump’s Gilded Age Coronavirus Care Is a National Shame

The nation surely breathed a sigh of relief last night, just as the president inhaled some very normal, deep, refreshing breaths, on the balcony of the White House, in front of television cameras—just a completely candid demonstration of perfect health. Donald Trump returned to the White House from the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, because he was feeling “better than [he] did 20 years ago,” according to the man himself. The road ahead may not be certain for the president; his doctor says that he isn’t “out of the woods.” One thing is certain, however: His experience in hospital was very different from the experience of the vast majority of Americans.

Trump needn’t fear the arrival of a big bill, for one thing, not even for the helicopter that whooshed him up to Walter Reed; most air ambulance bills for regular people are out-of-network, and cost tens of thousands of dollars. Once Trump was settled, he had everything he needed at his disposal, every potential treatment or procedure was on offer. There was certainly no risk that the emergency room would be closed. There was no chance his reported symptoms wouldn’t be believed by his doctors, or that his doctors wouldn’t have the equipment they needed to treat him. Perhaps you think that this is how it should be for the President of the United States, even one as awful as him. But even if he wasn’t president, one thing would still have protected him from the ravages of our health care system: His wealth. And there’s no excuse for a country where wealth and privilege buy better health care, and poverty ensures worse.



Trump’s treatment path, which was markedly aggressive, was not at all influenced by the prohibitive cost of potentially life-saving medical interventions. Regular people, meanwhile, have to worry that each new procedure or drug recommended by doctors over the course of a hospital stay is adding line items to the bill. Even privately insured patients might have to meet a deductible of up to $13,800, or pay a percentage of their overall bill as coinsurance. The price of everything on the patient’s bill can vary wildly, even within the same region. It’s not uncommon for patients to discover they’re being charged ridiculous amounts of money for simple treatments, like a single dose of Tylenol for $16. There is nought but the free market to regulate what hospitals charge patients without government insurance for these drugs, and the market is dropping the ball there.



According to chargemaster lists posted online, thanks to a Trump administration rule requiring hospitals to post price lists, Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia charges $20 per 4 milligram dose of dexamethasone, the steroid that Trump received at Walter Reed. At Crozer-Chester Medical Center, a few miles away, it costs $9. Somehow, at Doctors Medical Center of Modesto, CA, it’s $126. (One wonders why doctors at this facility don’t just give patients two 2 milligram tablets, which on the same price list only cost $43 each.)



Dexamethasone is one of the cheaper drugs in Trump’s regimen: Remdesivir, an antiviral medication for coronavirus that was only recently approved, costs a hospital $3,120 for a typical privately insured patient, or $2,340 for those with government insurance. (The raw materials for the drug cost about $10.) The basic medical procedures that Trump received, such as chest X-ray and CT scans, add up as well. Doctors Medical Center charges $2,071 for a chest x-ray that is viewed once; at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, it’s $925. X-rays work the same in California as they do in Texas.

