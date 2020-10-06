Trump’s Gilded Age Coronavirus Care Is a National Shame

The fact that Trump is able to direct his own care stands in direct contrast to the experience of low-income patients who, if they can even afford care, might find their doctors dismissive or rude. In multiple studies based on focus groups, low-income patients reported feeling patronized or judged by their doctors, or less wanted because of their Medicaid status. Many doctors simply don’t take Medicaid patients at all. Trump’s race, too, would help him, even if he weren’t president: There is a wealth of evidence showing that Black people, especially women, receive poorer medical care from doctors. We have harrowing examples from the same disease that has stricken Trump of Black women’s symptoms being ignored: Rana Zoe Mungin, a 30-year-old teacher from Brooklyn, died of Covid-19 in April after twice being turned away from the emergency room and told that her inability to breathe was just a panic attack. (Black women don’t often benefit from their VIP status: In recent years, Serena Williams and Beyoncé have published accounts attesting to their struggles to get adequate medical treatment.)



Trump is far from the only member of the gilded society receiving this sort of highly tailored care during the coronavirus crisis. The uberwealthy of Washington, D.C. call on private doctors for rapid coronavirus tests, via Tesla or plane, so that they can host and attend parties. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was apparently able to check himself into hospital as a “precautionary” measure. Never mind the possibility that he would take up a needed bed or hospital resources—after all, this is a rich person we’re talking about—or that for normal people, the decision to admit someone to hospital is supposed to be based on medical need. Normal people can’t waltz into a hospital because they think they might get sick; many normal people can’t get into a hospital even if they are already very sick.



Compare Chris Christie’s preemptive stay at hospital to the experience of patients in Los Angeles County’s public hospital system, where poor people with no other option wait months for appointments with specialists, according to a recent Los Angeles Times investigation. The Times reported on several patients who had died waiting to be seen by the county’s doctors. Sometimes their requests for appointments, even for routine diagnostic procedures like colonoscopies, were denied as medically unnecessary. Just 57 percent of patients whose primary care doctors had requested an appointment within a specific time frame—say, within two weeks, or within three months—received timely appointments; the average wait time is more than two months. One patient profiled in the piece was recommended for surgery to remove a golf-ball-size tumor in her brain but never received an appointment at all. Nearly a year later, she was found dead by her five-year-old daughter on the bathroom floor. She was 30.

