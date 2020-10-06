Melania Trump’s Charmed Pandemic Life

On Monday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who had gone maskless during a number of press events, announced that she had tested positive, called herself an “essential worker,” and vowed, “I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.” When millions of other people with white-collar jobs have been working remotely for over half a year—and actual essential workers have been in harm’s way over the same period—it’s difficult to find the decision particularly commendable.

The point isn’t that Melania or anyone else in the Trump camp should be ejected from a luxury convalescence but, rather, that their cushy recoveries offer an instructive look at just how few resources most Americans have when it comes to weathering Covid-19. On the same day that Melania went into isolation, the Labor Department released a jobs report that showed that some 800,000 women had dropped out of the workforce, likely as a result of increased caregiving obligations during lockdowns and the persistent wage gap. “Throughout the year, there have been signs of women buckling under the burden of unpaid labor while juggling full-time jobs,” The New York Times reported. Add to that the millions of people still trying to navigate unemployment, struggling to pay utility bills, or working unsafe frontline jobs, and the president’s triumphant “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” sounds almost as if he’s trying to tank his own reelection.

And Melania, despite some tepid attempts at tact, is unwilling to offer anything more substantial than “prayers” to less fortunate Covid patients. It would be one thing if the Trumps attempted to leverage their highly irregular pandemic experiences to generate support for universal health care, guaranteed housing, or national paid leave policies. But in the absence of that, when Melania recently tweeted “Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” it hardly seemed possible that she was addressing anyone outside of the other members of the Trump camp. We’ve heard how she talks when she thinks the public isn’t listening, after all.