Melania Trump’s Charmed Pandemic Life

Last week, Melania Trump managed to avert a potential PR disaster by contracting Covid. On Thursday, CNN released audio secretly recorded by Melania’s former friend and advisor, Stephanie Wolkoff, in which the first lady complained about her treatment by the media, claimed that immigrant children lied in order to gain asylum, and griped, maybe fairly, that decorating the White House for Christmas was bullshit. The story received some early pick up, but was soon swallowed by the news that the first couple had both tested positive for the virus.

While the president spent a whirlwind weekend enacting increasingly bizarre and dangerous performances meant to demonstrate his apparent rugged health from Walter Reed Hospital, Melania convalesced quietly at the White House. She was, as chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told USA Today earlier this week, “doing well in the residence and had stayed in contact with the president by phone.” In the days since, we’ve witnessed a familiar cycle of coverage that positions her as a foil to the president—a first lady making responsible choices in contrast to her husband’s recklessness.

Melania has a committed right-wing fanbase, but as Vox’s Anna North recently wrote, she has also always enjoyed a certain degree of sympathy from liberals who have clung to the fantasy that she’s simply a hostage of her evil husband. While the “Free Melania” mania cooled a bit after her “I really don’t care” jacket incident, more recently she’s enjoyed some positive press for (sometimes) donning a mask while her husband has railed against them, and for choosing to confine herself to the White House. “Melania is aware of the dangers of Covid-19,” a White House source told CNN. “Potentially exposing others is not a risk she would take.” But her bare-minimum response to the coronavirus—wearing a mask, staying isolated after testing positive—doesn’t offset her complicity in an administration that’s consistently downplayed the pandemic, botched wide-scale testing early on, and attempted to bully states into rash reopenings.

She’s also, as it happens, able to self-isolate in five-star accommodations. As Town and Country noted earlier this week, the Trumps have the option of spending their quarantine in a “picturesque solarium” in the White House. “It’s this beautiful big room overlooking the south lawn, and it’s very open and airy and has beautiful views of the Washington Monument,” author Kate Andersen Brower told the magazine. Meanwhile, a second stimulus bill containing extended eviction protections for the rest of America continues to idle in Congress, and Trump has said that his administration won’t negotiate further on a new stimulus until after the election.

The Trumps’ dual Covid recoveries—and, in fact, the entire outbreak among the extended Trump camp—demonstrates the absurd disconnect between the people in charge of the coronavirus response and those who have borne the brunt of the pandemic. Trump, of course, received top-notch medical care and experimental treatments unavailable to nearly anyone else (not least of all the 12 million people who may have lost health insurance during the pandemic), and so naturally tweeted upon his discharge, “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”