The White House Coronavirus Outbreak Won’t Stop the Barrett Confirmation

Two weeks ago, the White House held an event with more than 200 attendees where President Donald Trump formally announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Since then, the coronavirus has sent the president to the hospital, infected some political allies and many of his top-level staffers, and forced multiple Republican senators into quarantine. The Senate itself took a two-week hiatus in an attempt to slow down the spread.

That hiatus won’t affect one key body, however: the Senate Judiciary Committee, which plans to begin confirmation hearings for Barrett next week. “We’re going to have a hearing for Amy Barrett, the nominee to the Supreme Court,” South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, the committee’s chairman, told reporters earlier this week. “It will be done safely—but I’ve got a job to do, and I’m pressing on.” Some committee members will participate remotely; others will be on Capitol Hill in person.



The Covid-19 outbreak in Washington could yet delay the final vote on Barrett’s nomination. Three Republican senators have tested positive for the virus over the past five days and entered isolation, temporarily sapping the three-seat GOP majority. With Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski and Maine’s Susan Collins opposed to casting a vote before Election Day, McConnell could find it impossible to hold a floor vote if more senators are infected. (Barrett herself was reportedly diagnosed with the virus over the summer and has already recovered from it.)

But even a pandemic is unlikely to derail the nomination altogether. Faced with the growing likelihood of a wipeout in the November elections, Senate Republicans have no incentive to slow down Barrett’s elevation to the high court as long as they have the votes to get it done. Their strategy is driven by electoral pressure and ideological fervor, as well as a deep skepticism of public health measures. Most importantly, however, it is about power—the power to keep shaping the nation’s fortunes and destiny long after the voters have replaced them.

Barrett’s impact on the court will be substantial once she is confirmed. By replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she will represent the greatest ideological shift in a single seat since Clarence Thomas replaced Thurgood Marshall in 1991. And while the Roberts court always trended to the right, it turned out to be less reliable over the past decade than many in the conservative legal movement had hoped. Affirmative action programs in higher education survived multiple rounds of litigation. Employers can no longer discriminate against gay and transgender workers. Abortion rights, though under siege in the states, have not been dramatically curtailed in recent rulings. The Affordable Care Act lives. Marriage equality is the law of the land.