It was a national disgrace. It was also Trumpism at its finest: raw power, stripped of any pretense or principle, hostile to scrutiny and judiciousness, exercised purely in self-interest. In theory, over the last few weeks, any two Republican senators could have forced Trump and McConnell to withdraw Kavanaugh and put forth a more suitable conservative jurist. They could have demanded a nominee who would be less toxic to the Supreme Court, the Senate, and American political life. There were no shortage of alternatives waiting in the wings. But with the lone exception of Murkowski, who said Kavanaugh was not the right choice for the court, Senate Republicans eventually fell in line behind the nominee. As a result, Trumpism has infected the Supreme Court.

In 2017, Justice Neil Gorsuch made a convincing effort to separate himself from the partisan fray during his own hearings. He called Trump’s vehement attacks on federal judges “disappointing” and “disheartening,” a mild rebuke that reportedly led Trump to consider rescinding his nomination. Kavanaugh refused to echo Gorsuch’s placid critique of attacks on that independence when asked about it by senators last month. Though he told the committee during his first opening statement that judicial independence “is the crown jewel of our constitutional republic,” he spent the days and weeks thereafter tarnishing it.



The turning point came during Kavanaugh’s angry diatribe when he testified about the sexual-misconduct allegations against him. “This whole two-week effort has been a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups,” he told the committee in his opening statement. He then offered what could be seen as a veiled threat: “And as we all know in the United States political system of the early 2000s, what goes around comes around.”

Nakedly partisan and baselessly conspiratorial, the statement disqualified him for a position on the Supreme Court. His subsequent testimony only made things worse. Kavanaugh was hostile in demeanor and evasive in substance when interacting with Democratic senators. The worst moment came in an exchange with Minnesota’s Amy Klobuchar. A few minutes after noting that members of her family had wrestled with alcoholism, she asked Kavanaugh if he had ever been so intoxicated that he didn’t remember everything. The possibility could explain gaps between his account and those of Ford and Ramirez; perhaps he simply didn’t remember what happened. “You’re talking about blackout—I don’t know, have you?” he responded. (He later apologized for the retort.)

The overall performance was nothing short of catastrophic for the American principle of an independent judiciary. John Paul Stevens, who retired from the Supreme Court in 2010, told an audience in Florida on Thursday that he had written favorably about the judge in one of his books and had thought he was qualified for the job. But Kavanaugh’s remarks changed his mind, he said. “They suggest that he has demonstrated a potential bias involving enough potential litigants before the court that he would not be able to perform his full responsibilities,” Stevens said. “For the good of the court, it’s not healthy to get a new justice that can only do a part-time job.”