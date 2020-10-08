Why Are Democrats So Afraid to Say Fracking Is Bad?

If you’re freaked out about the climate crisis, it might be nice to live in Mike Pence’s imaginary world. There, the Paris Climate Agreement is a muscular international treaty capable of shaping trade flows and investment decisions through binding rules. The Democratic Party and its presidential ticket are in lock-step behind a wide-ranging Green New Deal, pledging to ban fracking and stop burning fossil fuels as it spends vast sums of public money to take on the greatest existential threat humanity has ever known. In reality, of course, Pence’s version of the Democratic platform, articulated at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate, is vastly more ambitious than the one Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are actually pursuing.

The planet and its people deserve a climate program resembling the one the GOP has spent this election fearmongering about. Thanks to efforts from the likes of the Sunrise Movement and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Biden’s climate plan is much closer to that vision than it might otherwise be. Biden’s plan would invest $2 trillion in a green recovery aimed at creating millions of jobs, and might even create a new White House office on climate. It’s no exaggeration to say that it’s the most ambitious climate plan a presidential candidate has ever run on.

As Kamala Harris pointed out last night, though, contrary to Pence’s insistence, the Biden climate plan would not ban fracking along any timeline. And despite Trump’s, Pence’s, and the Republican Party’s repeated attempts to link the candidate to the Green New Deal, Biden himself made it clear in last week’s debate that he does not support a Green New Deal, portraying his plan as a more reasonable alternative. The DNC platform committee couldn’t even agree to officially withdraw the party’s support for fossil fuel subsidies.

Democrats don’t have some ingenious political reason for swallowing the fossil fuel industry’s and its GOP allies’ framings on these issues. Their reluctance to ban fracking, despite its prolific contributions to the climate crisis, is clearly an attempt to woo Pennsylvanians. Yet more voters there favor a ban on fracking than oppose it, according to a January 2020 Franklin & Marshall poll. As David Sirota pointed out today, another YouGov poll in August found that 62 percent of self-identified moderate voters in that state support a fracking ban, along with 55 percent of its registered Independents.

Meanwhile, although it’s been lambasted by the right for nearly two years, an expansive Green New Deal and its various components remain popular among undecided voters and those in swing districts, who both care deeply about the climate and don’t trust Trump to deal with it. As bankruptcies and layoffs rise in the oil and gas sector, there’s also a strong case to be made that Medicare for All, a federal job guarantee, and the other Green New Deal ideas Biden’s team left out of his platform would do more to protect fossil fuel workers and their communities than the golden parachutes industry executives are currently sewing themselves.