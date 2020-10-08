Why Are Democrats So Afraid to Say Fracking Is Bad?

The frustrating part about Democrats’ decision to cede ground to the right on climate policy is that this is precisely what yesteryear’s climate-denying lobbyists—and today’s Trump supporters—want them to do. Among the fossil fuel industry and conservative funders, straight-up climate denial has mostly fallen out of fashion. But polluters sent dozens of lobbyists last year to stop a non-binding resolution on the Green New Deal, H.R. 109., and a Koch-funded front group bought up a billboard in Times Square against Ocasio-Cortez, who introduced it. At the Heartland Institute’s deflated annual conference last year, I asked Caleb Rossiter—head of the CO2 Coalition, essentially a pro-carbon dioxide propaganda group—what his donors said they wanted out of him. In recent years, those have included the Sarah Scaife Foundation, the Searle Freedom Trust and the Mercer Family Foundation, whose principals have been enthusiastic Trump supporters. “Some of them are no longer interested in climate science but are much more interested in what it will cost” to deal with it, he told me. “Clearly they’re trying to stop a Green New Deal… That’s what they want to do. They want to kill the Green New Deal. I agree!”

Harris, on Wednesday, didn’t debate Mike Pence about the extent of humans’ contribution to warming or whether the sun was to blame for higher temperatures—the kind of debate that was common on cable news until just a few years ago. Science and the climate crisis, she insisted, are real. Yet Democrats are still getting duped by disinformation tactics that have only been slightly dressed up since the heyday of outright climate denial.

Whereas the strategy of an older generation of deniers was to cast doubt on the existence of the problem, they’ve now mostly trained their guns on solutions that might actually pose a threat to the corporations fueling it. All the old hallmarks are there—from bogus, corporate-funded studies to redbaiting to throwing a thousand discordant talking points at Fox News and seeing what sticks. If right-wing propaganda made an earlier generation of establishment Democrats fear being called climate alarmists, today’s politicians fear being called Green New Dealers for the same reasons. Bowing to that means having a debate about climate solutions on the GOP’s—in other words, the fossil fuel industry’s—terms.