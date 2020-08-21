Biden’s Setting Himself Up to Get Blamed for Lost Blue-Collar Jobs

The Democratic Party sure knows how to piss off climate advocates. Tuesday, party leaders cut a promise to end fossil fuel subsidies from their 2020 platform, telling The Huffington Post that the pledge shouldn’t have been in the final draft to begin with.

It was an odd moment in a generally odd convention. But it was also consistent with the week’s heavy nostalgia for the Obama era. Despite sporting climate plans vastly more ambitious than they had four years ago, Democrats have mostly been tiptoeing around the flailing fossil fuel industry. Ending subsidies—a mainstream proposal at this point—had been one of the few moves establishment politicians were willing to make against oil and gas profits. As climate advocates this week pointed out, that’s a huge liability for the planet. But it could also cost the party critical and easily winnable votes, sinking a potential Biden presidency before it’s even left the port.

Democrats have avoided earnest conversations about what to do with the bankruptcy-ridden fossil fuel industry. They’ve focused instead on the positive side of the ledger: decarbonizing the power sector, building electric cars, and scaling up clean energy deployment. Limiting fossil fuel production at its source (so-called “supply-side” policy) has long been a third rail for politicians on both sides of the aisle, and presidential candidate Joe Biden’s plans barely gesture at it: banning new permits on federal land, stopping extraction in previously protected areas like the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, and canceling the Trump administration’s blank check on pollution. That leaves the door open for domestic producers to keep exporting their products and emissions abroad, as they did in great quantity under the Obama administration when Biden was vice president.



Democrats’ ambivalence toward the industry, in addition to being fatal to serious climate efforts, sidesteps a conversation that’s now unavoidable in parts of the country they should be trying to win. Texas alone lost 39,000 direct oil and gas jobs in the first half of 2020. Oilfield services companies—having laid off some 100,000 people amid the pandemic downturn—are now employing fewer people than they have since before the shale boom began, which could decimate local and state tax revenues. Appalachian shale bankruptcies were climbing even before the pandemic, to say nothing of the region’s decade-long nosedive in coal. And now Louisiana, Oklahoma, Colorado, and New Mexico are all facing major fossil fuel job losses. Industry experts don’t predict an easy recovery, a view bolstered by major multinational oil companies selling off their investments in the unconventional high-cost drilling that fueled the last decade’s boom.



Establishment Democrats, but also relative progressives championing a so-called just transition, continue to treat the fossil fuel industry as a reliable source of well-paid union work instead of a rapidly sinking ship. As a result, they’re mostly unprepared to rescue its passengers. The Biden climate platform allows for decades of continued fossil fuel extraction; it doesn’t seem to have a plan for supporting the millions of people whose livelihoods are threatened by the industry’s collapse—a phenomenon only tangentially related to climate measures.