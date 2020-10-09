A Thrilling Week Inside Trump’s Flailing Masculinity Death Cult

It’s been a week since we learned that the president and first lady both tested positive for Covid-19, right after appearing at a series of possible superspreader events, including the largely mask-free feting of Amy Coney Barrett in the White House Rose Garden and a high-dollar fundraiser at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. While Melania sequestered in the White House to wait out her quarantine (and conveniently avoid a burgeoning scandal over some leaked audiotapes), Donald began what was to be a weeklong parade of increasingly unhinged antics in and out of Walter Reed Hospital.

Though in the past Trump’s absurd displays of his supposed brawn—making a show of his own ability to drink water, for instance—have mostly had the unintended effect of undermining his strength, the last seven days have been a particularly explicit expression of what I can only describe as Death Drive Masculinity, a real commitment to the bit of being extremely manly while also possibly dying and putting others at real risk. If illness is weakness, then Trump, in a series of increasingly farcical and dangerous efforts, would try to prove to the country just how strong he really was.

Just hours before announcing that he and Melania had tested positive, he suggested in a call to Sean Hannity’s show that his disregard for social distancing guidelines was simply a function of his overwhelming popularity among law enforcement. If he was sick, it was only because cops loved him too much. Military and police, he claimed, “come over to you and they want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them.” He then added, “You get close, and things happen,” which, incidentally, could have also described any number of the nondistanced events he had attended before his test results were made public. (Since last week, 11 other attendees of the Rose Garden event have also tested positive.)

On Friday night, after he was admitted to Walter Reed and pumped full of drugs, Trump wasted no time in issuing a flurry of dispatches intended to communicate that he was in exceptional health despite his hospitalization. He was, perhaps, the healthiest man alive to have ever been put on oxygen and hospitalized for a round of antivirals and powerful steroids.

The stunts mostly served to put others in harm’s way while only baffling the public: On Saturday, the president arranged for the staging and release of a series of photos in which he appeared to be signing blank sheets of paper from his hospital confinement. (“Nothing can stop him from working for the American people. RELENTLESS!” tweeted Ivanka, though exactly how Americans stand to benefit from Trump’s poring over blank paper remains unclear.) The next day, he went for a casual spin in a limo with some Secret Service agents in order to wave to a group of fans posted outside the hospital and, it should be said, potentially spread Covid-19 to his security detail. “The virus didn’t really slow him down,” Tucker Carlson recently marveled, as if scribbling with markers and riding in the back of an armored vehicle were feats of extreme strength.