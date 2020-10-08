No, Regeneron Did Not Cure Donald Trump of Covid-19

On Wednesday afternoon, President Trump tweeted a nearly five-minute video in which he directly attributed his progress recovering from Covid-19 to a monoclonal antibodies treatment from Regeneron, a company in which he has previously invested. In the video, Trump implied that we no longer need to worry about the coronavirus because there is a “cure.”

There are many reasons to object to the president of the United States advertising the efficacy of an experimental drug and promoting, by name, a company he has links to and whose executive is a member of his golf club, while standing in front of the White House. But there’s one in particular that doctors identified in this bizarre episode: The president’s own health updates cast a shadow of uncertainty on the treatment’s effectiveness.

Earlier that day, Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s doctor, released a letter that didn’t itself provide much new information. Trump, it said, was reportedly symptom-free for 24 hours. (That isn’t surprising if he’s still on medications like aspirin or steroids that suppress symptoms.) Trump hadn’t needed any supplemental oxygen since he was hospitalized, Conley wrote. He also wrote that Trump had detectable levels of what are known as IgG antibodies for the coronavirus.

One detail that would indicate how well Trump is fighting the virus would be a decline in his viral load.

More telling was what the letter didn’t say. One detail that would indicate how well Trump is fighting the virus would be a decline in his viral load, i.e. the amount of virus in his body. In preliminary results on the monoclonal antibody treatment REGN-COV2, announced by Regeneron in a press release last week, the medication seemed to lower the viral loads of patients with mild illness. If the treatment is working, Trump might expect to see such a decline. But that detail was noticeably absent from this and other updates on his health. In addition, Conley’s letter noted that Trump is showing levels of IgG antibodies—but he didn’t specify if those antibodies came from the Regeneron treatment itself, which usually lingers in the body for four weeks, or whether Trump is producing any of his own antibodies.

With a history of cherry-picked updates on Trump’s health, experts say these omissions paint a startling picture. Based on previous updates, if Trump’s medical team were seeing any positive indications, they would have shared them. With that in mind, Trump’s pronouncement that he’s confident the REGN-COV2 is responsible for his miracle “cure” could be rather reckless. Not only is it experimental, he also has no actual evidence that it’s working—and he may have evidence that it’s not.