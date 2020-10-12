The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings Are a Gut Check for Democrats

Washington hardly needed another spectacle to go along with the ongoing election season and the last fortnight of daily news about Covid-19 infiltrating President Donald Trump’s inner circle. Monday will nonetheless mark the beginning of confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett. This is in many ways the apotheosis of Trump’s first term in office, the moment that redeems all of the genuinely embarrassing things that he has put Republicans through over the past four years.

But on the surface, these hearings will likely resemble something familiar. Barrett will open the proceedings with a personal statement which will likely highlight her personal story and attributes. For the past three years, she served as a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Before that, she was a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, where her scholarly output largely focused on originalism and precedent. She served as a clerk for Antonin Scalia. At 48 years old, she is among the youngest Supreme Court nominees in the modern era. (Clarence Thomas was 43 years old when confirmed in 1991.) If Barrett lives at least as long as her predecessor Ruth Bader Ginsburg and does not retire, she would still be participating in cases in the year 2059.



Barrett may also discuss her faith and how it shaped her life. Poor questioning about her Catholic beliefs by California Senator Dianne Feinstein during Barrett’s 2017 confirmation hearing have turned the judge into a conservative cause célèbre. The high-profile controversy arguably played a major role in her being nominated to the Supreme Court today. Republicans are salivating at the prospect of a similar episode this time, hoping to use any other inappropriate questions by Democratic senators as an election-year cudgel to boost their flagging political fortunes. While Democrats would be wise to not fall into the right-wing trap, some senators might not be able to help themselves and ask about her membership in People of Praise, an eclectic Christian community.

In fairness, there is no reason to think Barrett isn’t a collegial person or an intelligent jurist. But if qualifications and temperament were all that mattered, Merrick Garland would be preparing to celebrate his fourth year as a Supreme Court justice. Barrett will likely downplay the real qualities that have brought her to this point. Like the other conservative justices on the court today, Barrett is the product of a right-wing machine that scrutinizes would-be judicial nominees for their ideological commitment, then wields an impressive combination of personal connections and donor outreach to place them on the courts. This week of hearings is the culmination of that movement’s work—and perhaps its high-water mark as well.

So what sort of questions will Barrett face? Democrats will signal their avenues of inquiry during Monday’s opening session; some routes are obvious. At most Supreme Court hearings, the nominee and their defenders insist that their personal views on abortion rights are a Delphic mystery, unknown to all but the nominee and the gods. Unlike most Supreme Court nominees, Barrett’s stance is unambiguous and indisputable. In 2006, she signed an open letter by an anti-abortion group in Indiana that was printed in local newspapers. “The Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion for any reason,” it read. “It’s time to put an end to the barbaric legacy of Roe v. Wade and restore laws that protect the lives of unborn children.” No mystery there.