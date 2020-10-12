The Amy Coney Barrett Hearings Are a Gut Check for Democrats

Some of Barrett’s interlocutors will likely try to sound out her views on how originalism, which claims to interpret the Constitution based on its original meaning or intent, interacts with precedent. Will Barrett be a pragmatist when it comes to the court’s prior rulings, and leave them intact, or a revolutionary who tries to overthrow them in favor of the one, true understanding of our nation’s fundamental law? Some of her academic writings indicate that she might favor the latter approach. “I tend to agree with those who say that a justice’s duty is to the Constitution and that it is thus more legitimate for her to enforce her best understanding of the Constitution rather than a precedent she thinks clearly in conflict with it,” she wrote in a 2013 law review article.

Supreme Court nominees are routinely quizzed on rulings they’ve handed down as lower-court judges. Neil Gorsuch was memorably questioned about a ruling he wrote that denied a truck driver’s claims against his employer after he was forced to abandon his cargo to survive life-threatening conditions in subzero temperatures. After Trump announced Barrett’s nomination last month, her dissent in a gun-rights case drew fresh scrutiny. A defendant argued that his mail-fraud conviction shouldn’t preclude him from owning a gun; she agreed and wrote that federal and state laws that forbid it are unconstitutional when applied to nonviolent felonies. The scope of the Second Amendment is still relatively unsettled after two landmark cases a decade ago; Barrett’s dissent indicated she would take an expansive view of that right.

In that same case, Barrett also obliquely argued that the right to vote, unlike the right to bear arms, is not an “individual right” and therefore may not deserve the same level of protection in the courts. That raises questions about how she would approach voting rights cases on the high court, which is already unfriendly to them in the Roberts era. Barrett is one of three Supreme Court justices who worked for George W. Bush in Bush v. Gore 20 years ago, along with Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh. She will likely face questions about whether she would help Republicans throw another election their way this November—as some Republicans are openly hoping she will. “We need nine justices,” Trump recently said. “You need that, with the unsolicited millions of ballots that they’re sending.”