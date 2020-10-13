Mitch McConnell’s Election Dreams Are Voters’ Waking Nightmares

The three judges who ruled on the case—Duncan, James Ho, and Don Willett—have one thing in common: They were all among the hundreds of judges nominated by President Trump and shepherded through the Senate confirmation process by Mitch McConnell.

What the 2020 election has accentuated most is that the long-term goal for the GOP is not to test how far it can go to restrict voter access within the bounds of United States law. Instead, Republicans hope to rewrite these laws entirely to enforce generations of minoritarian rule. They have spent the last decade wielding their power within state governments with this aim in mind, and while they were often blocked by federal courts, they were not deterred. They just turned their focus to the bench the moment Trump took the presidency. It was an investment that is now paying off.

In Texas, this means that vulnerable voters will be left in the lurch. In a state where Latinx residents make up 40 percent of the population but, as of September, 56.1 percent of all Covid-19 deaths, these same voters will now be expected to either vote in person or file their ballots at a single location—both options standing out as an unnecessary health risk. The alternative could be to participate through mail-in voting, but Abbott has so far refused to expand the state’s vote-by-mail deadlines or logistical infrastructure. The plaintiffs in the case will now have to either accept the one-box-per-county rule or appeal the full Fifth Circuit panel of judges to hear the case—an unlikely prospect given the court’s conservative title.