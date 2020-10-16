The Dishonesty of Amy Coney Barrett’s “Textualist” Pose

In their two days of interrogating Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats deftly executed Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s messaging strategy: “Health care, health care, health care.” Over and over, they skewered Republicans for, as typified by Senator Kamala Harris, “scrambling to confirm this nominee because they need one more Trump judge on the bench before November 10 to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act.” That result, Democratic questioners constantly reiterated, would strip affordable insurance coverage from over 20 million Americans and subject “more than 100 million Americans with preexisting conditions” to denials of coverage or exorbitant premium charges. By thus focusing on the real-world impact of terminating Obamacare and spotlighting Judge Barrett’s record of disparaging 2012 and 2015 Supreme Court decisions that upheld the law, they alarmed viewers and visibly rattled their Republican colleagues wary about the upcoming election.



Here’s the bad news: What the Democrats’ strategy did not do was dent Barrett’s defense of the legitimacy of her approach to making her decision, whatever result she chooses. Predictably, she insisted that she simply “applies the law as written,” letting the chips fall where they may, in line with the “textualist” credo she espouses.

To that defense, Senate Judiciary Democrats, also predictably, did not respond at all. Chronically, Democrats and liberals assume that, especially in political fora like a Senate hearing, the target audience—television and streaming viewers—care only about the real-world stakes in legal clashes. They disdain messaging to show why they, and not their opponents, care or are right about the law, as well as about real-world results. In this conceit, Democrats and liberals are wrong. Ordinary people tend to care most about threats to their welfare. But when a legal dispute is on the table, experience shows that they also care about whose side the law is on, and why.

Republicans and conservatives do not make this mistake. They come up with catchy lines to mass-market their legal claims. When Democrats and liberals offer no response, conservatives win by default.

I know this from painful personal experience. During the months and years leading up to the ACA’s first encounter with the Supreme Court, in 2012, I worked with ACA proponents in and out of the Obama administration, crafting strategies to build public support for upholding the law. Around those conference tables, advocates consistently spurned suggestions to rebut ACA opponents’ legal messaging. Our opponents’ attack lines stressed that the ACA individual mandate was unconstitutional because, “if the feds can make you buy insurance, the feds can make you eat broccoli.” Though widely lampooned, this sound bite cogently packaged their core legal argument—that the administration’s interpretation meant that there was “no limiting principle” to the intrusive reach of federal power under the Constitution’s interstate commerce clause.