Beltway Lobbyists Are Clutching Their Pearls Over Biden’s Ethics Reforms

If the polls are any guide, then change could soon be afoot in Washington, D.C., in the form of an incoming Biden administration tasked with the challenge of rebooting an administrative state that’s been decimated under the Trump administration. It’s likely to be a uniquely daunting and time-consuming endeavor. But some concerns, when it comes to staffing up an executive branch and building a presidential inner circle, are perennial. One such worry involves the revolving door between industry influence-peddlers and the halls of power.

One of the hardest lessons of the Trump era was how quickly corruption can take root when the president of the United States refuses to lead by example. Trump’s inner circle has taken the flouting of ethical norms to gaudy new heights, culminating in a Hatch Act–violating Republican National Convention. Biden, seemingly hyperaware of the need to set a new tone, has promised that his transition team will hew to a higher ethical standard and limit the presence of lobbyists and influence-peddlers.



These are early days, of course, and the Biden team’s commitment has not yet been severely tested. But as you might imagine, as professional Washington prepares for a potential transition to a Joe Biden administration, the usual suspects are clutching their cuff links again at the thought that their fellow elites might have a harder time revolving into government in 2021 as a result of the new strictures that Biden’s transition team seems to be imposing. Locking down the revolving door is a popular cause among popular freshman House Democrats whom actual voters love. But the party’s elite aren’t nearly as affectionate toward this coterie of reformists—and they’re more likely to get an earful from their colleagues in Official Washington’s shadow government about being shut out of plum positions.

Back in August, as liberal groups began to stake out positions on Biden’s potential personnel decisions, those efforts were treated as a severe affront to Washington’s elites. “We can’t all go to think tanks, or into academia, and you wouldn’t want to fill the government entirely with people who came from ivory tower institutions that are detached from the mechanics of Washington,” complained James P. Rubin (a State Department official turned chairman of the Trump-connected lobbying firm Ballard Partners) to The New York Times, which would go on to report that Rubin had, however reluctantly, opted to “terminate his lobbying registrations for a range of clients” to better “ease potential hurdles to joining a Biden administration.”



More recently, this conflict played out on the pages of Politico as an impediment to diversity, with liberal organizations such as the Sunlight Movement cast as being “in direct conflict with the party’s overarching diversity goals” and thwarting the effort to allow “people of color, including those with ties to the financial world, from ascending to key positions long dominated by white males.” The possibility that a diverse array of talented Black candidates for a Biden administration existed beyond the usual clutch of Wall Street firms and K Street shops seemed to be not worthy of consideration.

