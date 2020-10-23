In Memoriam: The Trump Pivot

It also, depressingly, may very well work in the same way. Trump, still hoarse from his bout with Covid-19, was much less rabid than in his deranged first debate performance. Baker, blogging for the Times, praised Trump for “sounding calm and measured compared to last time.” Bash observed that “Donald Trump listened to his advisers this time,” while CNN’s chyron noted, “TRUMP TAKES A LESS COMBATIVE APPROACH.” Axios strived for balance, writing, “A more disciplined President Trump held back from the rowdy interruptions at tonight’s debate in Nashville, while making some assertions so outlandish that Joe Biden chuckled and even closed his eyes.” The Cook Political Report’s Amy Walter tweeted that Trump was “very disciplined tonight,” and asked the question to which time and experience should have already provided an answer: “Can this hold for 10–11 more days?”

Gee, I wonder! With Trump setting the bar for himself at a subterranean level, his defenders may very well be joined by the pundit class in applauding him for—mostly—showing a modicum of strained discipline. Credit for the calmed tone might have been better given to the overdue decision to add a mute button to the candidates’ microphones, though the effectiveness of this innovation seemed to curiously wane as the night went on. Nevertheless, there was some strategy in play—Trump’s allies have wanted the president to sit back and let Biden ramble, cementing the campaign’s message that the former vice president is barely cogent, suffering from late-stage dementia.



But the truth is that while Trump didn’t foam at the mouth, his performance was still pathological. He lied about everything. He suggested that a vaccine would be ready in a matter of “weeks”—something he has been saying for months. He said he would release his tax returns soon—something he has been saying for more than four years. He suggested that the Mueller investigation looked at his tax returns and found no wrongdoing, something that never happened. He claimed his administration had a health care plan ready to go, should Obamacare be repealed. He said that Biden would abolish private health insurance and raise taxes for millions. He said, again and again, that his administration had done a terrific job slowing down the pandemic, saving millions of lives. As CNN’s resident rapid-fire fact-checker Daniel Dale tweeted, “From a lying perspective, Trump is even worse tonight than in the first debate.”

