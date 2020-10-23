In Memoriam: The Trump Pivot

For more than four years—ever since it became clear that Donald Trump would actually be the Republican nominee for president—pundits have fixated on one question: Is Donald Trump about to pivot to normalcy? Will he, at long last, stop behaving like a maniac and start acting like a president? Couldn’t he, at the very least, stop live-tweeting television fourteen hours a day? Is it coming, the pivot?

The fastest way to make a fool of yourself in media in recent years was to proclaim that, at long last, Trump had pivoted. Van Jones set the standard when he declared that Trump “became President of the United States” after his first State of the Union, a deranged speech that got over because it was delivered in something approximating a Dilaudid haze, the president imitating calmness as if he’d taken a YouTube tutorial on the subject a half hour before he went on camera.



Numerous others followed in Jones’ wake. In the fall of 2017, The New York Times’s Peter Baker wrote that Trump “is, in many ways, the first independent to hold the presidency since the advent of the current two-party system around the time of the Civil War.” Axios’s Mike Allen, like many of his ilk, declared that chief-of-staff John Kelly would bring some order and discipline to the West Wing. “Trump’s exposure to populist nationalism is now close to zero,” Allen confidently wrote. The Covid-19 crisis has brought a number of these takes—“Trump changes his tone, gets real on the coronavirus threat,” read one Associated Press headline,” while CNN’s Dana Bash took time to “applaud” a shift to a “tone of calm and understanding” that people “yearn for in times of crisis and uncertainty.” That’s a lot of human wreckage.



The idea of a Trump pivot was always absurd—the only constant about Donald Trump is that he never changes; he can’t begin to fathom why he would ever do such a thing—but it served as an important security blanket for pundits. Trump’s abnormalcy was an affront to their sense of decorum, and their sense of themselves as supreme knowers of American politics. There are rules, after all! And the rules say you must pivot! As Jay Rosen noted about the press when he explained how they create “Trump normalization”: “What they have to report brings ruin to what they have to respect. So they occasionally revise it into something they can respect: at least a little.”



And yet, ahead of Thursday’s debate, there were still questions about a pivot, finally arriving. NBC News’s Alex Seitz-Wald noted that many Trump advisers wanted a disciplined performance and hoped the debate would mark a “new tone” for the president: “Working in Trump’s favor is that expectations for his performance could hardly be lower, so even a modicum more restraint, focus and substance are likely to receive positive reviews.” It’s basically the same play Trump ran during that first State of the Union.