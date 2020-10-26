Doctors Are Appalled by White House’s “Barbaric” New Coronavirus Strategy

There are two things to understand about the “herd immunity” strategy the White House has reportedly “embraced” in the past month. The first is that the term, which originally refers to the protection a community gets from high vaccination rates, in this case is being used as shorthand for letting the coronavirus rampage through the nation until those who haven’t died have developed antibodies. The second is that health experts hate it.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called the approach “simply unethical” earlier this month, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, has called it “ridiculous” and “total nonsense.” “It’s barbaric,” Dr. Gregg Gonsalves, an assistant professor in epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine, told me. “You’re going to let millions die for some notion of herd immunity?” It’s a particularly bad strategy with coronaviruses, he said. “Who knows how potent and how permanent antibodies are to the disease.”

Yet doctors worry that the White House is still officially or unofficially implementing this idea—particularly given statements like White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ announcement on Sunday that “we are not going to control the pandemic.” And considering the time they’ve spent saving lives and combating misinformation over the past year, the fact that this strategy is even being considered feels, to some, like a betrayal.

The “herd immunity” approach—also called “targeted protection”—would somehow focus on protecting those who are known to be vulnerable to the virus, like elderly people living in nursing homes, while encouraging everyone else to stop taking protective measures and succumb to the virus in order to achieve eventually some temporary form of immunity. “What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it’s therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don’t die from this,” Meadows added Sunday, without elaborating on how exactly a virus that’s so far killed some 225,000 in the country could magically be rendered non-fatal. It’s unclear how the vulnerable would be shielded from the less-vulnerable. It’s also unclear who belongs in which group. Plus, no one even really knows how immunity to the virus works yet—whether it lasts a few months or a few years. Millions could die without communities ever reaching the goal of high levels of immunity.

Doctors, nurses, health specialists, first responders, food providers, and hospital cleaning staff have been working long hours, often without adequate protection from the virus, as cases across the country have mounted. By July, they were tired. Now they’re beyond weary. “For many, if not all, of us working in public health and healthcare, we are truly exhausted and frustrated,” Dr. Saskia Popescu, a hospital epidemiologist and infection preventionist, told me. “A push for herd immunity is not only dangerous and unethical, but feels almost a slap in the face for those who have been working tirelessly to care for patients and provide public health resources.”