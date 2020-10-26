Blue States Suppress the Vote, Too

In January 2019, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo finally put his pen to voter-participation legislation drawn up by the state Assembly. With his signature, the state enacted a series of bills aimed at opening up the ballot box. One bill provided the option of in-person early voting up to 10 days before an election. Others preregistered teenagers applying for a drivers’ permit, automatically transitioned voters who moved in-state, moved the primaries up three months, and limited LLC campaign contributions. In effect, the New York election systems were given a decades-overdue overhaul. It couldn’t have come soon enough.



The year before, in 2018, New York’s byzantine system was on full display. The primary elections for state and federal offices were scheduled on two separate days—making New York the only state in the nation to follow such a calendar. The state also didn’t have an early voting program in place, one of just a dozen states on that list, leading to monstrous lines on Election Day. There were also widespread reports of broken voting machines, further extending the process for voters. The same was true for the 2016 elections.

Line to vote already around the block in Ditmas Park at 7am #Election2016 @DNAinfoNY pic.twitter.com/aunmb1azi8 — Kathleen Culliton (@K_Culliton) November 8, 2016

This had become the norm for New Yorkers, a necessary evil that voters in the city had to learn to live with and navigate around, lest they forgo their participation. Prior to the election of President Trump in 2016, it was difficult to imagine the electoral calculus in the state Assembly changing in a drastic enough manner to result in the updates.