The Left Must Hit the Streets Again—Right Now

What’s needed, in short, is a movement. Fortunately, and despite what the moderates licking their wounds are telling themselves now, the left has one. Bernie Sanders, a socialist, won nearly 10 million votes against a field of 29 candidates in this year’s primary; in state after state, polls established him as the preferred candidate of not only the very young but all Democrats under the age of 45. The coalition he crafted wasn’t large enough to win him the nomination. But it remains a force to be reckoned with, all the same. Two months ago in Massachusetts, a state whose centrist Republican governor boasts a nearly 90 percent approval rating among Democrats, progressive activists torpedoed a Kennedy Senate campaign—proof positive that the left has muscle to throw around beyond municipal politics and urban House primaries.

But the next major elections are a while off. Activists need to devise strategies for shaping the policymaking process in the interim, as bleak as things seem—to plan not only for the next two to four years, but the next two to four months. It should be obvious by now that direct action, on a scale and at a pitch this country hasn’t seen in half a century, will be absolutely critical. Climate, health care, inequality, immigration, policing, reproductive freedom, the American war machine, labor rights, our civil and democratic rights, the power and perversity of the Republican Party as an institution: Each of these issues should be met with a wave of organizing inspired by our remarkable past decade in mass protest, which culminated dramatically with the demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd earlier this year.

Two campaigns early in the decade—Occupy Wall Street on the left and the Tea Party on the right—created narrative shifts that would ultimately lead to transformative presidential campaigns. But we’ve also seen many others, such as the Fight for $15, Ferguson, Parkland, and others, that capably illustrate how important policy victories at multiple levels of government and shifts in the policy discourse might be achieved outside the auspices of electoral politics. It should not have been a surprise, particularly to those who remembered or participated in the demonstrations against the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines under the Obama administration, that an old-fashioned sit-in managed to put the Green New Deal on the map politically in 2018. That year also saw nearly half a million Americans participate in work stoppages, including thousands of teachers who successfully launched strikes for pay raises in West Virginia and Arizona, two states whose conservative Democratic senators may hold the fate of Biden’s legislative agenda in their hands in the event that the party prevails in Georgia.