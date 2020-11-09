The Left Must Hit the Streets Again—Right Now

Enough about Donald Trump: The opportunity to plan beyond him is among the most important privileges the Democratic Party and the country won last week. Unless Democrats sweep the Georgia runoffs in January, President-elect Joe Biden will take office with a divided Congress and beset by existential crises on all sides. Having won a general election dominated almost entirely by matters of character and general competence, Biden is substantively short of where he ought to be on the issues that defined the Democratic primary and are likely to define the next decade or more of American life. After the celebrations subside, he’ll be met with a public that will be roiled by the forces of reaction and dismayed by his inability to deliver the political comity and stability he has promised them. Biden might have been the man for the moment, but the moment might not last through spring. It is passing as we speak.

This is the fundamental problem with debates over whether and how to “push Biden left”: There’s no reason to believe he will be the central agent of all that’s set to happen over the next four years, especially if Republicans keep the Senate. Even under the strongest presidents, the American policy regime is ultimately the handiwork of a vast constellation of additional actors. Senators, congressmen, governors, state legislators, mayors, judges, major corporations, civil servants and administrators, interest and advocacy groups—each category contains pivotal figures, spheres of influence, and reserves of independent power. The policy fights ahead will be complex; if the reasons to expect a wave of sweeping change were strained before the election, they are entirely broken now. What’s needed is an approach capable of directing activists and an engaged public toward the right pressure points on the right issues at the right times.

What’s needed, in short, is a movement. Fortunately, and despite what the moderates licking their wounds are telling themselves now, the left has one. Bernie Sanders, a socialist, won nearly 10 million votes against a field of 29 candidates in this year’s primary; in state after state, polls established him as the preferred candidate of not only the very young but all Democrats under the age of 45. The coalition he crafted wasn’t large enough to win him the nomination. But it remains a force to be reckoned with, all the same. Two months ago in Massachusetts, a state whose centrist Republican governor boasts a nearly 90 percent approval rating among Democrats, progressive activists torpedoed a Kennedy Senate campaign—proof positive that the left has muscle to throw around beyond municipal politics and urban House primaries.