The Trump Case That Will Test the Supreme Court’s Newest Originalist

The Constitution is a remarkably vague document, and American courts have spent the last two hundred years trying to make it more specific. What counts as “cruel and unusual punishment,” either in 1789 or in 2020? What makes a search and seizure “unreasonable” when carried out by police? When does a person deprived of life, liberty, or property actually receive “due process under law”? Sometimes, the answers in these cases can be harder to find than they might seem.

Trump v. New York is not one of those cases. If anything, it might even be one of the easiest cases taken up by the Supreme Court in recent memory. Every ten years, the Constitution requires the federal government to conduct a census that counts “the whole number of persons” in the United States. In July, President Trump issued an order to exclude undocumented immigrants from the Census results that are sent to Congress to reapportion House seats, even though the Constitution clearly requires their inclusion. A special three-judge federal panel in New York unanimously ruled against Trump earlier this year.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments for the case on November 30, making it virtually certain that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected within a week, will be part of the deliberations and the result. Conservative legal scholars have long insisted, to plenty of liberal skepticism, that the judicial theory of originalism, which aims to interpret the Constitution based on its meaning at the time of adoption, is more than a means to produce right-wing outcomes in the courts. “It’s not the law of Amy, it’s the law of the American people,” Barrett explained in her confirmation hearing last week. “And I think originalism and textualism, to me, boil down to that, to a commitment to the rule of law, to not disturbing or changing or updating or adjusting in line with my own policy preferences what that law required.”

If that’s true, then Trump v. New York may be the first opportunity for a Justice Barrett to prove critics wrong about the motivations of conservative originalists—by roundly rejecting the president’s argument. Because any honest originalist would acknowledge that the Constitution’s meaning on the matter—at the time its adoption, and after subsequent amendments, and today—is crystal clear.

The census itself is a complex effort to answer a simple question: How many people are in the United States? The Constitution’s original text was fairly clear on how the process must work. “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States [...] according to their respective Numbers,” reads the provision in Article One. Those numbers must be calculated, it stated, “by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.”

