The Trump Case That Will Test the Supreme Court’s Newest Originalist

Last Friday, the Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments for the case on November 30, making it virtually certain that Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whose confirmation to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected within a week, will be part of the deliberations and the result. Conservative legal scholars have long insisted, to plenty of liberal skepticism, that the judicial theory of originalism, which aims to interpret the Constitution based on its meaning at the time of adoption, is more than a means to produce right-wing outcomes in the courts. “It’s not the law of Amy, it’s the law of the American people,” Barrett explained in her confirmation hearing last week. “And I think originalism and textualism, to me, boil down to that, to a commitment to the rule of law, to not disturbing or changing or updating or adjusting in line with my own policy preferences what that law required.”

If that’s true, then Trump v. New York may be the first opportunity for a Justice Barrett to prove critics wrong about the motivations of conservative originalists—by roundly rejecting the president’s argument. Because any honest originalist would acknowledge that the Constitution’s meaning on the matter—at the time of its adoption, and after subsequent amendments, and today—is crystal clear.

The census itself is a complex effort to answer a simple question: How many people are in the United States? The Constitution’s original text was fairly clear on how the process must work. “Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States … according to their respective Numbers,” reads the provision in Article 1. Those numbers must be calculated, it stated, “by adding to the whole Number of free Persons, including those bound to Service for a Term of Years, and excluding Indians not taxed, three fifths of all other Persons.”

