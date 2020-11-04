Even the Pandemic Couldn’t Kill Trumpism

The promise at the heart of Joe Biden’s campaign wasn’t simply that he would beat Donald Trump, although his entire candidacy was premised on the idea that he could do that better than any of the dozens of Democrats vying for the party’s presidential nomination. It was also that the 2020 election was an opportunity to send a stinging rebuke to Trumpism itself.

In the weeks leading up to the election—during which Trump was hospitalized for Covid-19—America seemed on the cusp of doing just that. In the language of pollsters, Biden was awash with paths to victory. Trump had basically one way to win: The way he won in 2016, give or take a state or two. Biden had a lot. There were scenarios in which the former vice president took Georgia and Texas, pipe dreams only four years ago. The Senate seemed like it would flip to Democrats. Seats in the deep-red Deep South, in South Carolina and Alabama, were in play.



This vision augured a break from the past and a better future. With control of both houses of Congress, Democrats could aggressively fight climate change, reform the judiciary, and end gridlock. America’s slide toward petty authoritarianism would be stopped in its tracks, then reversed. At the same time, the teeth-grinding anxiety of the Trump years would also be behind us. This would, paradoxically, be a time when Democrats could achieve hitherto unimaginable goals and when many Americans could simply stop worrying about politics all the time.



There is a great deal that we do not know right now. As expected, the vote count will drag into the night. Final results in decisive states like Pennsylvania and Wisconsin may not arrive until Wednesday or even later, and legal challenges could mean that the election drags on for weeks. The Democrats have retained control of the House of Representatives but it’s not clear yet who will win the Senate, though Democrats’ hopes have been dashed in Kentucky, Alabama, Iowa, and South Carolina, despite hundreds of millions of dollars in spending.



But it is clear, even at this early juncture, that the 2020 election will not break Trumpism. Trump entered Tuesday having mishandled a deadly pandemic and presided over economic collapse. The catalogue of his horrors—the racism, the misogyny, the cruelty, the corruption, the disdain for democracy itself—do not to be rehashed in detail here. And he still remains a formidable force in politics, which means Trumpism is here to stay.