Never Trust the Polls Again!

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Heading into Tuesday’s election, the public polling told the same story, over and over again. Joe Biden had a commanding lead in the national popular vote, somewhere between seven and 10 points. He was ahead in nearly every swing state, and trailing in several red-leaning states by a nose. There were many different ways for Democrats to win the presidency, whether via the Rust Belt, the Sun Belt, or maybe even a state like Texas. The Senate map looked similarly favorable for Democrats, who were also expected to pick up seats in the House.



Pollsters told us that they had learned the lessons from 2016. Yes, polling during a pandemic in the smartphone era was challenging, but this time they wouldn’t leave out non-college whites and Republicans, who had been undercounted by about five points the last time around. A 2016-style polling error, we were told, was unlikely. Biden’s lead was too great. He didn’t carry Hillary Clinton’s baggage. There was no 2020 equivalent of the Comey letter, which may have swung the election to Donald Trump. Some went as far as suggesting that an error was indeed possible, but in Biden’s favor. Bullish modelers, most notably The Economist’s G. Elliott Morris, saw a historic landslide on the horizon.



More than anything else, polling suggested a race with little turbulence. Biden’s lead was stable and consistent.

