A Coup Is a Coup

The attempt at an autogolpe is real, even if the sincerity with which many Republicans are pursuing it is unknown. The purge at the Pentagon is very real, even if its connection to the election challenge is unclear. The White House just ousted the head of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, apparently for refusing to delete accurate information about the election results from the agency’s “Rumor Control” website.

Lying for the president’s sake also requires lying to everyone else in the nation. It is easy, especially for political journalists, to become inured to the way in which certain government officials treat their jobs as analogous to those of the cast and crew of “The Truman Show,” and to forget that the United States is more than just a collection of people in government. It is an actual country with people in it. Many of those people cannot discern that all of this talk of illegal votes and Trump’s paths to victory is merely being done to help Trump come to terms with his loss.

Which makes Donald Trump a bit like Batkid, the young cancer patient on whose behalf the city San Francisco and the Make-a-wish Foundation once staged a full day of make-believe super-heroism—if roughly 40 percent of the residents of San Francisco genuinely believed the charade was real, believed Batkid was their only chance to stop the forces of evil descending on their city, and couldn’t understand why the media kept claiming The Riddler had fairly defeated him and would soon be in charge.

To sum up the current situation, the United States is experiencing a fake self-coup that requires the administration to do exactly the things a regime would do if it were attempting to stage an actual self-coup, with millions of people sincerely believing the stated justifications for the strongman’s consolidation of power, and with the regime’s legislative allies playing along, under the apparent belief that eventually the courts, which are stocked with unqualified loyalists, will soon say the game is done.