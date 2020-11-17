Kristi Noem’s War on Tribal Sovereignty Is Going to Get People Killed

But as the tribes have moved to shield themselves against the irresponsibility of state and local governance, they have been met with outright hostility from leaders like Noem. Hear that again—elected officials in South Dakota, operating out of a desire to make tribal communities effectively submissive to local and state governance, are working against their Native counterparts, who are actively trying to save lives in the middle of a pandemic. There does not exist a descriptor that adequately captures the levels of cruelty and malice required to pursue such policies while South Dakotans die. But, if pressed for one, “fucking insane” seems to do the trick.

Two recent clashes in the state, over matters of sovereignty and Native civic rights, played all the familiar beats, while offering a reminder that not even a once-in-a-generation pandemic can interrupt colonization. As Noem was bragging about getting to breathe on Trump and throwing her support behind a superspreader event in July, Frazier and the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe government established checkpoints along roads entering the tribe’s reservation to check incoming vehicles to slow the spread of the virus. The stops were noninvasive and quick-moving, the kind of screening people face when walking into some restaurants and other shops across the country. But Noem fought the checkpoints, claiming that the CRST did not have the jurisdiction to stop traffic. (Attorney, law professor, and director of the Indigenous Law & Policy Center at Michigan State University Matthew Fletcher believes the courts will find that the pandemic meets the necessary threshold of a “serious threat” that would enable the tribe’s checkpoints.)

Noem making the decision to embark on this checkpoint crusade in the middle of the pandemic, while an astounding waste of time and state resources, was not the most troubling aspect of the ordeal. The problem is one of control and, more to the point, the absolute refusal of colonizing structures to release it. This is deeper rooted than a first-term governor and it extends beyond this novel coronavirus—though both have absolutely acted as accelerants for the anti-Indigenous sentiments already baked into the system. Take the recent dustup in Rapid City, for instance.