The Supreme Court’s Obamacare Bait and Switch

Here, it helps to look back over some moments that went unremarked upon by the commentariat. During Tuesday’s oral argument, much of the justices’ questioning concerned another legal issue—“standing”—which is equally wonky but potentially far more consequential than “severability.” Standing is a fundamental separation of powers doctrine designed, in the words of Justice Byron White, to ensure that, “under our constitutional system,” unelected, life-tenured judges do not become “roving commissions assigned to pass judgment on the validity of the Nation’s laws” except when compelled to do so “out of the necessity of adjudicating rights in particular cases”: what the Constitution terms “cases” or “controversies.” In order to qualify a claim as such a matter—and indeed, get into court at all—would-be litigants must show that their grievance constitutes a “concrete injury.”

Any ordinary person would be baffled by the ACA’s opponents’ claim, in this case, that they were injured, concretely or otherwise, by Congress’s decision in 2017 to zero out the tax penalty prescribed by the original 2010 ACA to incentivize individuals to buy health insurance. With that revision, the law presents individuals with this choice: Buy insurance, or … nothing. There are no consequences, period. How can that constitute an injury? On this point, the Supreme Court’s answer has—most of the time—aligned with common sense: As an often-cited decision states, courts lack jurisdiction to “umpire debates concerning harmless empty shadows” and thus to give merely advisory opinions.

In his questioning on Tuesday, Chief Justice Roberts indicated that he may seek to use this case as a vehicle to reaffirm the Supreme Court’s strict standing precedents. By thus resting a slapdown of the ACA challenge on standing grounds, the court would signal sharp disapproval of the tendency of some lower court judges to brush standing rules aside in cases they consider top priorities—often, as in the current ACA challenge, political priorities. At one point, Roberts lauded standing as “an important doctrine—the only reason we have the authority to interpret the Constitution is because we have the responsibility of deciding actual cases, and that’s what standing filters out.”