The Supreme Court’s Obamacare Bait and Switch

Immediately after the conclusion of Tuesday’s Supreme Court arguments concerning the bid of 18 red-state attorneys general, backed by the Trump administration, to strike the Affordable Care Act down in its entirety, the media—with uniformity—pronounced the law “likely to survive.” With a laser focus, these after-action accounts focused on strong indications that a majority, of at least five justices, is poised to hold that even if the Affordable Care Act’s “individual mandate” to purchase insurance is deemed unconstitutional, only that provision should be stricken. If the court takes that tack, its remedy would “sever” the mandate provision and leave the rest of the statute intact.

In effect, this would not damage the law at all. But that doesn’t mean the court’s conservative majority might not mete out some substantial harm. The manner in which it “saves” Obamacare, in fact, may imperil the rest of President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda.

Here, it helps to look back over some moments that went unremarked upon by the commentariat. During Tuesday’s oral argument, much of the justices’ questioning concerned another legal issue—“standing”—which is equally wonky but potentially far more consequential than “severability.” Standing is a fundamental separation of powers doctrine designed, in the words of Justice Byron White, to ensure that, “under our constitutional system,” unelected, life-tenured judges do not become “roving commissions assigned to pass judgment on the validity of the Nation’s laws” except when compelled to do so “out of the necessity of adjudicating rights in particular cases”: what the Constitution terms “cases” or “controversies.” In order to qualify a claim as such a matter—and indeed, get into court at all—would-be litigants must show that their grievance constitutes a “concrete injury.”