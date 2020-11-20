Hazard Pay Was Just a Brand Exercise

But one of the bleakest aspects of pandemic hazard pay is that it was never actually particularly widespread to begin with. A survey conducted by the Economic Policy Institute in June found that only about 30 percent of people working outside of their homes during the pandemic had received hazard pay increases, and that number is almost certainly lower now that most of the businesses that previously adopted hazard pay have ended the practice. That’s especially dismal given that so many essential workers are also low-wage workers: As the Brookings Institution recently noted, nearly half of all essential workers earn less than a living wage.

And yet, as these workers continue to risk their lives by reporting to work, Amazon, Instacart, and other companies that rely on them to turn a profit have seen record sales and soaring stock prices. According to a new report from the groups Bargaining for the Common Good, United for Respect, and the Institute for Policy Studies —which has tracked the staggering explosion of billionaires’ riches throughout the pandemic as the economy at large has cratered—the owners of Walmart and Tyson Foods, and, of course, Jeff Bezos, have all seen their wealth increase by hundreds of millions of dollars, sometimes billions, over the last nine months. “These billionaire owners are like military generals sitting in protected bubbles sending their workers into the viral line of fire with insufficient shields,” Chuck Collins of the IPS said in a press statement. So much, I guess, for being in this together.

That companies reverted to their baseline greed after a brief spell of extremely limited willingness to raise their workers’ wages isn’t, of course, massively surprising. “If employers don’t have to provide hazard pay, they won’t,” Nicole Hallett, a law professor at the University of Chicago told CNN over the summer. “The fact that many companies have ended their hazard pay policies tells me they feel it’s no longer needed to attract workers.” These are, after all, the same entities that bitterly fought any attempts by workers to unionize or press for higher wages, even prior to the pandemic. Wantonly stuffing workers into crowded meat-processing plants and distribution warehouses without sufficient protective equipment, let alone hazard pay, is mostly business as usual.