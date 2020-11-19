The Supreme Court Faces a Matter of Life and Death

“A system that determines who lives and who dies based on the timing of an election, or in this case, undue speculation about the jury’s level of exhaustion, cannot satisfy the heightened standard of reliability that the Eighth Amendment requires,” McMillan’s lawyers argued in their petition for the court. The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is not known for its solicitude toward death-row prisoners, to say the least. But it has shown a willingness to intervene in cases involving unusual practices that minimize a jury’s role in the outcome of trials.

A jury found McMillan guilty of murder in 2009 for killing a man in a Walmart parking lot, two years earlier, and stealing his truck. During the sentencing phase, McMillan’s lawyers told jurors about the extraordinarily difficult childhood and formative years that their client had endured. They recounted how McMillan was raised in extreme poverty and was subjected to physical and sexual abuse. They claimed that he used to draw pictures of sandwiches on paper when he was hungry and eat the drawings. And they noted that he had been shuffled through more than two dozen foster homes before he turned 18 years old.

In death penalty cases, jurors are supposed to weigh mitigating factors, such as a traumatic childhood or a lack of criminal history, with aggravating ones when deciding whether to condemn a defendant to execution. In McMillan’s case, the jury voted 8–4 to recommend that McMillan receive a life sentence instead for the killing. But the presiding judge was not bound by their conclusion under Alabama law at the time and chose to impose the death penalty. In explaining his move, the judge said he thought that the jurors may have started deliberations with more votes in favor of death and that the votes for life “only increased as they grew tired of the process,” suggesting without evidence that the jurors had been lazy or negligent in their duties.