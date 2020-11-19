The Supreme Court Faces a Matter of Life and Death

Millions of Americans who were reared on Law & Order and other courtroom dramas have a familiar, if slightly misleading, understanding of how criminal trials are supposed to work. The prosecution and the defense present their evidence and arguments to the court. A lawyer occasionally shouts something like “Objection!” and the judge drily responds with “Overruled!” or “Sustained!” The trial attorneys trade barrages of high-flown oratory. Then the jury deliberates and dramatically announces its verdict. If it was a capital case, that jury would also be charged with deciding whether the defendant lives or dies.

Until recently in Alabama, however, there was another step in death-penalty cases: The trial judge could simply ignore the jury’s conclusion and send the defendant to death row anyway. Calvin McMillan is one of 35 death-row prisoners in the United States who received a life sentence from a jury of their peers, only to have the presiding judge sentence them to death instead. Thirty-two of those prisoners are from Alabama, McMillan’s lawyers told the Supreme Court in their petition, where the state legislature recently scrapped the practice. Lawmakers did not make the change retroactive, however, and McMillan is now asking the Supreme Court to rule that his execution would violate the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment.

“A system that determines who lives and who dies based on the timing of an election, or in this case, undue speculation about the jury’s level of exhaustion, cannot satisfy the heightened standard of reliability that the Eighth Amendment requires,” McMillan’s lawyers argued in their petition for the court. The Supreme Court will consider whether to take up McMillan’s case in their weekly conference on Friday. The court’s conservative majority is not known for its solicitude towards death-row prisoners, to say the least. But it has shown a willingness to intervene in cases involving unusual practices that minimize a jury’s role in the outcome of trials.