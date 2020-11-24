Here Come the Adults

No one who studied Biden closely over the years should be surprised by the ideological tenor of his initial appointments. Biden is a centrist Democrat with a finely developed political antenna that permits him to move to the left when public opinion shifts. It is why Biden was faster than Obama and many other Democrats to support gay marriage. The Kerry appointment appears to indicate that Biden is serious about his commitment to battling climate change, since it is unlikely that the former senator would have been lured back to the government to serve in a fig-leaf role.

Even in normal times—that is, any moment in American history that does not involve Trump—presidential transitions have been fraught with controversy. George H.W. Bush, the consummate Washington insider, failed to get John Tower, his choice for defense secretary, through the Senate. Bill Clinton, devoid of Washington experience, had two picks for attorney general implode before he turned to Janet Reno. And George W. Bush’s ill-fated 2004 nomination of Bernie Kerik (a Rudy Giuliani crony and former New York police commissioner) for secretary of Homeland Security eventually led to Kerik being sentenced to four years in prison for tax fraud and lying to government officials. Earlier this year, the president—showing Trumpian mercy—pardoned Kerik.

Given this bipartisan history of confirmation problems, Biden may not be able to staff the Cabinet and the rest of the administration without some unexpected scandal or setback. And there is no way of telling how McConnell would react if Biden makes a pick heavy with irony and comeuppance, such as Merrick Garland for attorney general. But so far, Biden has played the appointments game with masterful skill. It is not every president who can lure both a former Fed chair and former secretary of state back to government. Biden, in the favored cliché about presidential transitions, has hit the ground running. The stakes are too high—for American democracy, indeed the world—for him to stumble.