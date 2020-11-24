Here Come the Adults

This is not a moment for on-the-job training or the hope that an unorthodox selection would grow in office. A pandemic, a stalled economy, and a scorched-earth defeated president have left Biden with no room for maneuver or error. Nearly three vital weeks were lost because of General Services Administrator Emily Murphy’s unprecedented refusal to give Biden’s team access to normal transition resources, from official briefings to expedited security clearances. She finally yielded Monday after Michigan certified its 16 electoral votes for Biden.

As a group, Biden’s nominees have been chosen for their ability to glide through the Senate even with Republican Mitch McConnell as majority leader. In fact, all of Biden’s picks for Cabinet-level posts have been confirmed by the Senate for prior jobs. Biden avoided making waves with Susan Rice at the State Department, which would have given rise to another debilitating round of right-wing Benghazi conspiracy talk, or Senator Elizabeth Warren at the Treasury, which would have aroused bitter opposition from Wall Street.

It is hard to think of a political parlor game more foolish than guessing Cabinet-level picks weeks in advance. As near as I can tell, no one had Alejandro Mayorkas on their game card for Homeland Security or Linda Thomas-Greenfield circled for UN ambassador. But both the Cuban-born Mayorkas and longtime career diplomat Thomas-Greenfield won plaudits for their prior service in the Obama sub-Cabinet, as did Avril Haines, the first woman named as director of national intelligence.