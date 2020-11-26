The Policy Mess Behind the Thanksgiving Feast

Up until a few years ago, the scientific community presumed glyphosate—the chemical in Roundup—to be harmless to insects and other animals “because it targets an enzyme only found in plants and microorganisms,” as researchers from University of Texas at Austin put it in a 2018 paper. But those same researchers found that “most bee gut bacteria contain the enzyme targeted by glyphosate,” warning that “exposing bees to glyphosate alters the bee gut community and increases susceptibility to infection by opportunistic pathogens,” exposing “a possible role of this chemical in colony decline.” Colony decline, in turn, endangers future harvests, which currently depend on rotating, rented supersquads of honey bee pollinizers for fruit and vegetables. The worst part is that glyphosate is certainly less harmful than chemicals like dicamba and 2,4-D which, as Roundup’s efficacy begins to flag, are being recirculated into the agronomic system.

As the effects of these unsustainable practices and global warming accumulate, harvests are growing more uncertain. Thanksgiving’s traditions of sloth and excess may soon be a whimsical memory. But policy helped create these problems; slowly, policy can unwind them. A reinvigorated regulatory state could ban harmful chemicals in the name of human and environmental safety, break up meat oligopolies, and speed investigations and prosecutions for price fixing and other misbehavior. The Department of Labor could do more to protect agricultural and meat-processing workers and their unions. An agriculture-focused trust-busting office gutted during the Trump years needs to be restored and empowered. And the Environmental Protection Agency needs to target industrial animal operations for restrictions under the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts. The Department of Agriculture can retire millions of acres of land not necessary for food, in the quick stroke of a pen making incredible progress rebuilding biodiversity in prairie and desert ecosystems we all depend on. And California needs water rationing that prioritizes human subsistence over the profits of a single family of billionaires. The possibilities are endless and inspiring.

Like other environmental crises, the history of bad American agricultural policy is filled with racism. Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill this week that would reallocate farmland to Black farmers at an unprecedented scale, reversing a trend more than a century long of discrimination and violence, aided and abetted by the federal government. Just Tuesday, a new study estimated that 1 percent of the world’s landowners—the same corporations that create and profit from pandemics and climate change—dominate 70 percent of global farmland.

