The Policy Mess Behind the Thanksgiving Feast

Strip away the myth-making and genocide erasure, and American Thanksgiving is a simple harvest festival, celebrated in various forms by cultures all over the world and across human history. This year’s harvest—threshed, picked, slaughtered, butchered, packaged, shipped, and finally cooked—takes place under particularly precarious conditions, a warming atmosphere containing a novel, deadly pathogen. As many are starting to realize, the feast isn’t a break from those realities; from green beans to gravy, it’s a product of them.

Thanksgiving, in the hearts of many American diners, isn’t Thanksgiving without the turkey. And cheap meat for all—or at least for far more people than previously had access to such luxuries—was one of the crowning achievements of American twentieth-century industrial agriculture. Yet meat farming and processing is also one of the nation’s most troubled industries.

In the past few decades, global land clearing to cultivate crops for animal feeds has decimated global biodiversity. Massive buildings crammed with hundreds of thousands of animals that serve as premier disease incubators, and cramped processing plants low on regulation, have made the industrial meat supply chain a monumental pandemic risk, and produced a handful of near-misses on the road to Covid-19. Just as monoculture of a single crop makes an entire harvest vulnerable to disease, when livestock sectors engineer the system to process billions of near-identical genetic specimens in perpetuity—99 percent of the world’s turkeys, for example, are derived from a single breed—mass production comes with terrifying vulnerabilities. “As corporations raze forests, slaughter animals, and spew out greenhouse gases,” TNR’s Kate Aronoff wrote in May, “they’re bringing us closer to a future that could well produce outbreaks even deadlier than the coronavirus pandemic.”