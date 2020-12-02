The Most Unpardonable Presidential Power

More importantly, the Flynn pardon also marks the beginning of the end of Trump’s war on the rule of law. For the past four years, the president has tried to turn the federal government’s immense powers of investigation and prosecution into his personal playthings, with a mixed record of success at best. Federal agents did not lock up Barack Obama or Joe Biden ahead of the November elections despite Trump’s reported wishes, for example, but the president still allegedly managed to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. His pardons are a final act of revenge against a system he couldn’t control. What’s particularly galling is that the pardon power could be an effective tool for justice if wielded properly. But Trump instead seems set on building upon the ignominious history that surrounds a litany of controversial applications of the president’s “get out of jail free” card.

Recent news has been a pile-up of shady dealings. The president’s hapless legal fixer Rudy Giuliani is reportedly asking for a “preemptive pardon” from Trump for unspecified crimes in addition to his $20,000-a-day fee. CNN’s Katelyn Polantz reported Tuesday evening that the DOJ is now “investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court.” That story was followed only hours later by an account from The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman and Michael Schmidt, detailing how the president has, in recent days, sought counsel with advisers on “whether to grant pre-emptive pardons to his children, to his son-in-law and to ... Giuliani.” A host of other Trumpworld figures—Paul Manafort, Steve Bannon, Wayne LaPierre, Brad Parscale, and more—could also throw themselves at the mercy of the White House in the weeks to come.

Some of Trump’s misdeeds over the past four years have truly broken new ground for executive misconduct. But presidential pardons had a tarnished history long before Trump arrived on the scene. The ability to wipe away a person’s criminal wrongdoing at the federal level comes from a similar prerogative found in state governors, as well as in the British monarchy at the time of independence. Accordingly, of all the powers granted by the Constitution, pardons are perhaps the most sweeping and unilateral moves that any president can make. Neither Congress nor future presidents can reverse a pardon once given; the Supreme Court has also long disclaimed any power for the courts to review them.