The Most Unpardonable Presidential Power

Trump’s predecessors have not always used this power wisely. Even if you accept that Gerald Ford’s “full, free, and unconditional” pardon of Richard Nixon was granted in good faith, it arguably nourished a sense of elite impunity that’s still keenly felt on both sides of the aisle in Washington today. Subsequent presidents only contributed to the seaminess of the privilege. On Christmas Eve in 1992, lame-duck president George H.W. Bush pardoned former Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger and other indicted conspirators in the Iran-Contra scandal before they could go to trial. Bill Clinton doled out pardons to Democratic financiers, political allies, and even his own brother in the final moments of his presidency. George W. Bush commuted a White House aide’s conviction on charges that emerged from the Valerie Plame scandal. And even for pardons and commutations without the swamp-like undertones, the well-heeled and well-connected seem to receive them at a disproportionate level than less affluent convicts with more convincing claims of being wronged by the judicial system.

Under Trump, all of these trends reached their natural conclusion. Some of his pardons went to deserving recipients like Alice Johnson and Pat Nolan, who have become outspoken advocates of criminal-justice reform. But all too often they went to those who served Trump’s personal or political ends. He used acts of clemency to shield accused and convicted war criminals in the U.S. military from consequences. He rewarded political supporters like Joe Arpaio and Dinesh D’Souza by wiping away their charges and convictions. And he doled out clemency to figures like Rod Blagojevich, Scooter Libby, and Bernard Kerik in an implicit critique of the Justice Department and those who led it. Newspaper mogul-turned-fraudster Conrad Black—f.k.a. the Right Honourable Lord Black of Crossharbour—was pardoned by Trump in 2019 as a transparent reward for authoring a library’s worth of fulsome praise for the president across a multitude of formats.

Perhaps his most serious ethical breaches came when it came to the Russia investigation. Earlier this year, in the wake of the Senate acquittal vote in his impeachment trial, Trump commuted a prison sentence that longtime ally Roger Stone had received for lying to Congress about the Trump campaign’s Russian contacts in 2016. It was an astoundingly corrupt act even by Trump’s standards—rewarding an apparent co-conspirator in the investigation for taking criminal actions from which the president himself had benefited. Even then, Trump had foreshadowed his self-serving move: He and Giuliani all but promised a pardon for former campaign chairman Paul Manafort in 2018 if he didn’t cooperate with Mueller.