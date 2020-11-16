“This Is Not a Silver Bullet for the Pandemic”

Another challenge: Nearly all of the vaccines in late stages of development require two doses, a few weeks apart, to work well. “How do I make sure that I’m getting inoculated with the same vaccine’s part two, and not a different one that might mess up the regimen?” Bay Nishi asked. Careful tracking of who got which vaccine, and when, will be required, which can be difficult in countries like the U.S. with no centralized health-records system.

Once the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is developed, the vaccine makers will likely experiment with how cold exactly it needs to be, Bay Nishi said. They could work backward to improve thermostability, or the ability to withstand higher temperatures, once the vaccine passes regulatory hurdles. “The first-line vaccines are not necessarily going to be the best,” she said. “It may be that the second line of Covid vaccines are the ones that are really going to be ultimately better.” In addition to being more stable at higher temperatures, the second round of shots could be more effective, especially with a single dose.

But then there’s the issue of getting people to get the shots once they’re available. “I worry we get the freezer, we get [the vaccine] all the way to the patients’ community, and people are hesitant to take it,” Acharya said.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist and affiliate of the Georgetown Center for Global Health Science and Security, is also concerned about vaccine hesitancy, a term for public worries about vaccine safety and efficacy. “Long term—and this is true of all the vaccine candidates—there’s going to be a pretty steep hill to climb in terms of convincing people to actually get it,” she told me. “When we get a vaccine, it’s going to be the beginning of the end. But the end itself will take months—potentially years, if it takes a long time to convince people to actually get it.” An important part of overcoming hesitancy will be transparency about how the vaccine works and what it does—and doesn’t do.