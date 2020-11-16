“This Is Not a Silver Bullet for the Pandemic”

And while the pandemic has exposed and heightened worldwide inequalities, a vaccine could also deepen the divide between the rich and the poor, at least initially. Wealthy areas may receive batches of the vaccine first simply because they have the facilities to store them. That could mean that rural areas of the U.S., which are currently experiencing the worst of the pandemic, might never see the supercold vaccines at all. If the vaccines that are easier to store are less effective, it could perpetuate inequities, a major concern of many of the experts I spoke to.

Another challenge: Nearly all of the vaccines in late stages of development require two doses, a few weeks apart, to work well. “How do I make sure that I’m getting inoculated with the same vaccine’s part two, and not a different one that might mess up the regimen?” Bay Nishi asked. Careful tracking of who got which vaccine, and when, will be required, which can be difficult in countries like the U.S. with no centralized health-records system.

Once the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is developed, the vaccine makers will likely experiment with how cold exactly it needs to be, Bay Nishi said. They could work backward to improve thermostability, or the ability to withstand higher temperatures, once the vaccine passes regulatory hurdles. “The first-line vaccines are not necessarily going to be the best,” she said. “It may be that the second line of Covid vaccines are the ones that are really going to be ultimately better.” In addition to being more stable at higher temperatures, the second round of shots could be more effective, especially with a single dose.