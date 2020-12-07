Trump Will Finally Get What He Wanted All Along

But the mere act of running for president has long been a way for a few political luminaries to open revenue streams. For Trump, the mere act of campaigning opened the possibility of rekindling the lucrative branding deals he’d previously wrought the corrupt nations that had sustained him during fallow periods before Mark Burnett dusted him off and got him to play-act as the tycoon he wasn’t. He could use his status as an icon to tens of millions of nativist true-believers to sustain his flagging empire and pay down the hundreds of millions in debt he owed. The actual outcome of the election didn’t matter to Trump in the week before he made the terrible mistake of winning it: “I don’t think about losing because it isn’t losing,” Trump reportedly told Roger Ailes. “We’ve totally won.”



In this version of events, Trump could lose in 2016, retreat to Mar-a-Lago, and possibly establish a sort of cable news-based Avignon presidency that would have permitted him to constantly harangue Washington losers from both parties, as he had successfully during the primaries. From there, he could transform himself into a modern-day version of a 19th-century pop culture figure, a political P.T. Barnum barnstorming the country, selling snake oil and geek-show thrills, raking in wheelbarrows full of boodle from paid speeches. His business, however, fraudulent, would still more or less be intact. He would have it both ways: He could dress up as both the mogul and the political leader, without ever having to be either one.



When he leaves office, Trump will likely have to reconstruct some version of the life he was dreaming for himself when he confidently cooed about his future to the now-deceased head of Fox News. The hoped-for “Trump TV“ network might no longer be in the cards: such a proposition is quite an expensive endeavor and the field has become too crowded, ironically by new organizations who’ve muscled their way onto the scene thanks to their slavish devotion to Trump. It’s unlikely that a week will ever go by without Trump giving his time to these outlets, such as Newsmax, One America News Network, or even Fox News’s late night programming. (His rift with Fox’s news division may never heal, but Trump will quickly learn that he needs Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson almost as much as they need him.)

