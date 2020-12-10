Fox News Is In Trouble

Asked during an Election Day earnings call about the prospect of a Donald Trump–branded television network, Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch was sanguine. “We love competition,” he said. “We have always thrived on competition.” Having consistently bested its cable news rivals, Fox was competing with the networks as well. “I will say the only difference today versus some years ago, as our audience has grown and our reach has grown, we see our competition as no longer only cable news providers, but also as the traditional broadcast networks,” Murdoch continued.

Fox News’s top brass had reason to be confident. They believed the election was a win-win. If Trump won, their gravy train would continue. If he lost, they would lead the resistance to Joe Biden, just as they had to Barack Obama. Regardless of the outcome, viewers—and money—would flood in.



Since then, practically nothing has gone according to plan. By calling Arizona for Biden earlier than other networks, Fox became a scapegoat for the Trump campaign. The definitive chant of pro-Trump protesters over the last month isn’t “Stop the Steal” but “Fox News sucks.” Fox News thought it was leading the revolution, but now it’s being eaten by it. Newsmax and One America News Network, Fox’s biggest post-election competitors, are seeing their audiences grow at a rapid clip—and seem poised to hold on to them even after Trump’s pathetic efforts to undo the 2020 election end.

