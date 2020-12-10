Fox News Is In Trouble

Since then, practically nothing has gone according to plan. By calling Arizona for Biden earlier than other networks, Fox became a scapegoat for the Trump campaign. The definitive chant of pro-Trump protesters over the last month isn’t “Stop the Steal” but “Fox News sucks.” Fox News thought it was leading the revolution, but now it’s being eaten by it. Newsmax and One America News Network, Fox’s biggest postelection competitors, are seeing their audiences grow at a rapid clip—and seem poised to hold on to them even after Trump’s pathetic efforts to undo the 2020 election end.



Newsmax and OANN do not have large budgets or big stars (though the former has hired a number of cable news castoffs, including several former Fox employees and grade-obsessed android Mark Halperin, who had previously been exiled after being fired from NBC News for admitting to several instances of sexual harassment). Their production values are low. There is little of Fox’s glitz or polish or, yes, professionalism. (Fox has often acted as Trump’s state television, but it does take the job very seriously.)



Newsmax and OANN do have two factors in their favor, however. One is a willingness to go wherever the president asks, without caveats. Both networks have doused their viewers with a fire hose of lies about the 2020 election: that dead people voted, that millions of votes were changed, that Hugo Chávez engineered a massive conspiracy to deny Trump the election (despite dying seven years earlier). They are then rewarded with a virtuous cycle familiar to those who followed Fox during the Trump era: The president promotes the garbage he sees to his millions of obsessive fans, who then tune in, leading to ratings and money.

