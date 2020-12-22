Let Them Eat $600

Nine months. That’s how long it took Congress to pass a second round of legislative relief in response to a global pandemic recession. In the interim, the economy imploded, the death toll reached and then surpassed 300,000, millions were pushed into poverty, and millions more lost their jobs. None of which stopped Mitch McConnell from sounding downright triumphant on Sunday as he announced the deal. “At long last, we have the bipartisan breakthrough the country has needed,” he said from the Senate floor. “I hope we can do this as promptly as possible.”

After putting their heads together, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy, and Mitch McConnell arrived on a $900 billion deal that is both late and inadequate. A half-measure of a half-measure—the deeply flawed $2.2 trillion Cares Act was a short-term salve—the new bill will leave those who need the most help living week-to-week, and it does little to address the financial gaps or exploitative labor practices that the pandemic has magnified. On the evening news and in the papers of record, the bill has been called a compromise; in truth, it’s closer to a betrayal.

As expected, the package includes $300 in weekly unemployment benefits for 11 weeks, extended benefits for gig and contract workers, nearly $300 billion for small businesses, a one-month extension of the eviction moratorium and $25 billion in rental assistance, just over $80 billion for schools, and one-time $600 stimulus checks for adults making under $75,000, with an additional $600 for child and adult dependents.