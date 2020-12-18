Republicans for Recession

In March, a partisan Republican calculus on whether to assist state and local governments might have been screw ’em, it’s only the blue states. That’s what Trump would be saying out loud the following month. But there was also much reason to fear that a second Great Depression was brewing, for which Trump would be blamed and with which Trump could be saddled during a second term. So congressional Republicans voted for the aid.

By July, though, the calculus had shifted. The economy had recovered somewhat, but everyone knew its fate would be tied to the pandemic, and therefore to pandemic relief. Meanwhile, a second Trump term was looking much less likely. Biden’s lead was now in the double digits. It was about this time that congressional Republicans started remembering they were supposed to be deficit hawks, as they reliably do whenever a Democrat gets within shouting distance of the Oval Office.

Now congressional Republicans know a Democrat will be the next president—even those who still pretend they don’t. That means that going forward, a lousy economy can be blamed on Biden.

It would be risky for Republicans to move too obviously to impede economic recovery, but most voters have little understanding that state and local government spending is an engine of economic recovery. It’s just government, and government is inherently wasteful, right? And so it’s possible for Republican members of Congress to tighten the spigot, ever so gently. Few voters will blame them. They’ll blame Biden. And if McConnell didn’t hesitate to say, in 2010, when the economy was struggling to recover from the Great Recession, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president,” why would he think any differently about Biden?