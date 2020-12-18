Republicans for Recession

The occasion for this speculation is the last-minute Covid-19 stimulus deal that Congress has cobbled together for the holiday season. Bowing to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, congressional Democrats are preparing to sign on to a stimulus package of nearly $900 billion that excludes the Democrats’ proposed aid to state and local governments ($436 billion in the House-passed Heroes Act, $160 billion in a subsequent bipartisan package). In exchange, McConnell has withdrawn his wildly irresponsible liability shield proposal for businesses that fail to protect workers adequately from Covid-19.

We can all be grateful that employer indemnification has been jettisoned, and if the resulting bill really is the best Democrats can do right now, then by all means let’s get it passed. A $300 weekly sweetener to unemployment benefits, down from the $600 paid out through July, is better than nothing. (I still think Democrats would have ended up with more if they hadn’t started dealing away this benefit in July.)

But if it came as some surprise to me to find out that the Democrats couldn’t make a better deal, that’s because I never thought congressional Republicans really meant it when they refused to consider pandemic aid to state and local governments. Conservatives profess to believe that outside of defense spending, the only governance of any value occurs at the state and local level. President Richard Nixon was all about sending federal money to the states instead of governing from Washington. President Ronald Reagan made a habit of repeating Nixon’s “New Federalism” mantra (though when Reagan did it he consolidated the spending into block grants that quietly reduced the aid).