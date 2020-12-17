What America Needs Now Is a President Who Will Go Nuclear on the Justice Department

Unfortunately, the Justice Department is far larger than just the attorney general’s office, and the small army of lawyers who work there might not be so easily subdued. But there are ways around this, as well. Biden, acting on his own and through intermediaries, can work to hinder and undermine the investigations themselves. What if the special counsel wants him to answer questions? Biden can profess his desire to do so while his lawyers relentlessly push back. What if federal prosecutors try to flip people in Biden’s inner circle? He could publicly praise witnesses who don’t “make up stories to get a ‘deal,’” while his lawyer pointedly notes on the same day that Biden won’t hand out any pardons until the investigation is over. The witnesses will get the message, and it definitely won’t look like bribery.

This should be enough to hinder even the most experienced prosecution teams. If Biden feels particularly volcanic, he can threaten to fire the special counsels themselves or instruct his subordinates to pressure the attorney general into doing it. Some self-professed “legal experts” might use obscure legal terms like “obstruction of justice” or “witness tampering” to describe an overt campaign to sabotage a DOJ investigation. But the Constitution’s Framers made their intent clear: Biden can’t be indicted while in office, nor can he be impeached for acts that advance his political interests, and he has the absolute right to pardon himself before his term ends. If the president does it, in other words, that means it’s not a crime.

This strategy isn’t without its risks. A hard-edged approach might thrill Biden’s die-hard base of supporters but alienate the rest of the country. His political opponents and media critics will complain that he’s undermining the rule of law and important American institutions for personal gain. But those complaints lose sight of what really matters here, which is the effect on Biden himself. The investigations could sabotage Biden’s presidency by forcing him to spend every waking hour focusing on the investigations. And if Biden ultimately spends his entire first term fighting those battles, he could tell Americans that his first two years in office were “stollen [sic]” from him. He could even humbly request a third term in office to make up for it.