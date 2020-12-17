What America Needs Now Is a President Who Will Go Nuclear on the Justice Department

Biden could always offer some perfunctory excuse for firing Wray, but that would undercut his no-malarkey public image. It’s better to be honest with the American people about his reasoning, perhaps in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt. Media critics might shudder if Biden complains that an inquiry into wrongdoing by his family or his political allies is a “coup” or a “witch hunt,” or insists that those conducting it are “corrupt” or guilty of treason. But Biden, unlike all those Beltway elites who’ve spent their entire lives as politicians, hasn’t lost his straightforward way of talking to the American people. They’ll get it, don’t worry.

Firing Wray would send a strong signal that Biden won’t tolerate any scrutiny from federal law-enforcement agencies, for normal, non-suspicious reasons. But he shouldn’t stop there. Biden has the absolute right to do whatever he wants with the Justice Department, and his choice for attorney general should agree. Ideally, whoever he chooses wouldn’t have to be pressured to place Biden’s personal and political interests first. But sometimes even the most loyal attorneys general have to be nudged from time to time to keep the boss happy. And if they cite things like “Justice Department ethics rules” or “a general fidelity to the American rule of law,” Biden can spend the next two years viciously denouncing his attorney general, then oust them less than a day after the 2022 midterms.

Unfortunately, the Justice Department is far larger than just the attorney general’s office, and the small army of lawyers who work there might not be so easily subdued. But there are ways around this as well. Biden, acting on his own and through intermediaries, can work to hinder and undermine the investigations themselves. What if the special counsel wants him to answer questions? Biden can profess his desire to do so while his lawyers relentlessly push back. What if federal prosecutors try to flip people in Biden’s inner circle? He could publicly praise witnesses who don’t “make up stories to get a ‘deal’” while his lawyer pointedly notes on the same day that Biden won’t hand out any pardons until the investigation is over. The witnesses will get the message, and it definitely won’t look like bribery.

This should be enough to hinder even the most experienced prosecution teams. If Biden feels particularly volcanic, he can threaten to fire the special counsels themselves, or instruct his subordinates to pressure the attorney general into doing it. Some self-professed “legal experts” might use obscure legal terms like “obstruction of justice” or “witness tampering” to describe an overt campaign to sabotage a DOJ investigation. But the Constitution’s Framers made their intent clear: Biden can’t be indicted while in office, nor can he be impeached for acts that advance their political interests, and they have the absolute right to pardon themselves before their term ends. If the president does it, in other words, that means it’s not a crime.