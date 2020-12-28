The Year When Everyone Bullied Their Mayor

In Minneapolis, it was the city councilmembers, not the mayor, who heeded the calls of activists and pledged to dismantle the city’s police force in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. While that pledge has since turned into a much more modest diversion of funds, Mayor Jacob Frey has done little to repair community relations with police—or trust in city government. When he told a crowd of protesters that marched to his house last summer that he didn’t support the abolition of the city’s police department, he was met with shouts of “Shame! Shame!” and “Go home Jacob!” The critique has continued online, where his recent tweet about receiving an award from the local Urban League was met with a steady stream of reaction gifs expressing an utter disconnect from reality. “Jacob have you considered actually talking to your constituents?” one asked.

In Portland, another solidly blue city, residents actually have something in common with President Trump: an affinity for dunking on Mayor Ted Wheeler—albeit for very different reasons. In late August, following months of protests, Trump admonished the mayor on Twitter, calling him a “fool” for not bringing in the National Guard to tame them. But Trump had in fact already called in federal agents who, just a month earlier, ended up tear gassing Wheeler himself during his attempt to make peace between police and protesters. The tactic didn’t work; protesters chanted “Fuck Ted Wheeler” and called for him to resign after failing to remove federal officers from the city. Unsurprisingly, the replies to his tweets—the tone and content of which are nearly interchangeable with Garcetti’s or Frey’s—are filled with memes and gifs that respond to his seemingly empty government rhetoric.

The collective rage directed this year at the likes of Garcetti and his New York counterpart, de Blasio, stemmed at least in part from their aspirations to ascend the very office to which voters elected them. In 2017, the year he was reelected, Garcetti spent nearly a third of his time traveling outside of California, The Los Angeles Times reported; his frequent trips to swing states boosted speculation that he was planning to run for president in 2020. He ultimately scrapped the idea of running, but the damage had already been done. By that point, community activists had begun circulating mock “missing” signs to draw attention to the time Garcetti had spent away from his office amid a ballooning homelessness and housing crisis.