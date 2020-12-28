The Year When Everyone Bullied Their Mayor

“People’s City Council formed out of the frustration that you had a city council and you had a city in lockdown facing extraordinary circumstances and a total breakdown—everything shut down—and it left a lot of people high and dry,” Trinidad Ruiz, an organizer with People’s City Council, told me. “The half-measures that they would put forward to pretend like there were solutions really began to anger people. Nobody was working, everybody was at home, and you’re watching this farce play out and these elected leaders just going through the motions.”

While the coalition takes aim at a number of elected officials, including the city councilmember it helped oust last November, it specializes in unabashedly trolling the mayor, with memes that incorporate pop culture and local landmarks. “Fuck Garcetti” has become a popular chant at protests, and the group has turned it into a slogan on t-shirts and stickers. The url fuckgarcetti.com links to a list of stats that are anything but flattering.

In Minneapolis, it was the city councilmembers, not the mayor, who heeded the calls of activists and pledged to dismantle the city’s police force in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. While that pledge has since turned into a much more modest diversion of funds, Mayor Jacob Frey has done little to repair community relations with police—or trust in city government. When he told a crowd of protesters that marched to his house last summer that he didn’t support the abolition of the city’s police department, he was met with shouts of “Shame! Shame!” and “Go home Jacob!” The critique has continued online, where his recent tweet about receiving an award from the local Urban League was met with a steady stream of reaction gifs expressing an utter disconnect from reality. “Jacob have you considered actually talking to your constituents?” one asked.

In Portland, another solidly blue city, residents actually have something in common with President Trump: an affinity for dunking on Mayor Ted Wheeler—albeit for very different reasons. In late August, following months of protests, Trump admonished the mayor on Twitter, calling him a “fool” for not bringing in the National Guard to tame them. But Trump had in fact already called in federal agents who, just a month earlier, ended up tear gassing Wheeler himself during his attempt to make peace between police and protesters. The tactic didn’t work; protesters chanted “Fuck Ted Wheeler” and called for him to resign after failing to remove federal officers from the city. Unsurprisingly, the replies to his tweets—the tone and content of which are nearly interchangeable with Garcetti’s or Frey’s—are filled with memes and gifs that respond to his seemingly empty government rhetoric.