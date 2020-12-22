Monopolization Is Killing Art

Netflix is pumping out “Netflix Originals” that frequently star the same cast of actors, used over and over again, as if determined to wear them to breaking point. If Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor) manages to stagger through to 2021, she deserves a medal. The company is meanwhile producing new works of wildly varying quality, many of which are seemingly done on the cheap. The Haunting of Bly Manor, for example, featured close-up shots of supposedly real vegetation clearly played by plastic plants jammed into soil.

This shift has long-term consequences for actors. As Refinery29 has reported, many Black actresses end up doing their own hair on set. Despite wig technology being mastered every day by ordinary people all over America, some of the wigs we’re asked to accept as a part of television simply stretch credulity. This is partly because of the high price of entry into the cosmetologists’ guild, in an industry where membership is everything. It would appear that the anti-labor tech giants can’t disrupt the power structures of Hollywood production, only everything else.

The homogenization of the arts happened slowly, then all at once, over the course of my lifetime. In the 1990s, the murder of bookshops by the likes of Barnes & Noble was a crisis sympathetic enough to fire an entire rom-com. In the 2000s, the tech bubble rocked print media, with the long-term effect of eviscerating local news and kicking thousands of journalists out of a job. Spotify announced one million paid users in 2011 and killed the possibility of making a living from album sales.

Nobody really cares—until the quality of the products starts to dwindle, and America is suddenly no longer a global leader in previously lucrative exports like cinema or television. Acquisitions and mergers are usually treated purely as business news, particularly if the acquisition, like Mulan, can play well in China’s enormous market. A former staffer with Apple, which also wants to get in the streaming game, told the Times that a senior vice president has told people that “the two things we will never do are hard-core nudity and China,” out of fear of offending the Chinese. In the same report, the Times revealed that Apple CEO Tim Cook killed a Gawker television show in the works, likely as retaliation for outing him as gay some years ago.