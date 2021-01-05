Who Really Loses When America Phases Out Natural Gas?

“Kids coming out of high school looking for work—they could either find a job at the coal mine or join the Army and go off to Vietnam,” said Andrew Curley on a recent episode of the podcast A Matter of Degrees, hosted by Julian Brave Noisecat. “Then, over time, they start to identify with that work, and they see that the money that they’re earning working in the coal mine is helping them to not only take care of their families, but their relatives.… It’s seen as this benefit.”

This is not unique to Diné or Hopi communities. As I wrote last fall, looking at recent acts of Indigenous resistance to natural gas pipelines, the first carrot that extractive industries dangle in front of economically distressed communities is the promise of a steady income. Too often, it is used to excuse the environmental and cultural damage enacted by these operations: The industry’s supporters rightfully point out that if these high-employment operations are removed, the surrounding community will suffer.

With the official closure of the NGS in November 2019, the Navajo Nation was instantly staring at a budget shortfall of $30–$50 million, forcing it to partially fund its 2020 budget via its reserve coffers. The Hopi Tribe, as well as the City of Page, Arizona, were also hit hard by the closure. And for the former NGS employees, the option to pick up and move off the reservation to make a living was a nonstarter. This left many in untenable situations like that of Jerry Williams, the president of the Navajo Nation’s LeChee Chapter and an NGS employee of 38 years. Williams told NPR in 2018 that, being seven years short of retirement and his wife not wanting to leave their home on the rez, he had to take the company’s offer for an employee transfer and make the 300-mile commute to and from Phoenix every weekend.