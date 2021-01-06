The Corporations Funding the End of Democracy

The discourse surrounding money in politics can at times obscure as much or more than it reveals—the nearly exclusive focus on campaign finance and direct lobbying oversimplifies the myriad and diffuse ways that the wealthy influence and manage our politics, and it is an inescapable fact that the right wins in large part because millions of geographically well-distributed Americans simply support right-wing rhetoric and policy. That said, turning those preferences into actual political power does take money. And the Republican Party gets its money not only from the individual villains who’ve soaked up the most progressive outrage and attention—the Kochs, the Mercers, Sheldon Adelson, and all the rest—but from a number of companies familiar to the American public.

A plan was made; corporations financed it.

As David Daley noted in his November feature for this magazine on Republican minority rule, those companies have made direct financial contributions to the party’s assault on the democratic process. In 2010, the Republican State Leadership Committee, or RSLC, was able to fund its Redistricting Majority Project, or REDMAP, with $30 million in donations taken in part from corporations like Wal-Mart, AT&T, and Pfizer. The victories the party won in statehouses around the country enabled not only post-census racial gerrymandering but also the passage of voter ID laws and other suppression measures that targeted African Americans with “surgical precision” in North Carolina and other states—all advanced by Republican state legislators propagating myths about voter fraud. All we’ve been put through since November and all we’ve witnessed in Congress this week have been the fruits of that project. A decision was made 10 or 11 years ago that the future of the Republican Party would rest upon delegitimizing or undermining the votes of its opponents. A plan was made; corporations financed it.

According to its tax filings, the RSLC took in nearly $45 million dollars from January through November last year. The impact of what it accomplished over the last decade has been well-reported; no wealthy person engaged in political giving can plead ignorance. Of course, donations to any apparatuses of the Republican Party, given its platform and all else it’s proven willing to do and countenance in the Trump era, are indefensible on the whole. But there’s something especially debased about continuing to fund its state legislative campaigns—and companies that were willing to do so in 2020, another census year, should be marked for the record.