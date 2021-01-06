The Corporations Funding the End of Democracy

Notably, executives at a few of these companies—Deloitte, MasterCard, Microsoft, and Pfizer–were among the signatories of a letter from the Partnership for New York City on Monday decrying Republican challenges to Biden’s victory. “Attempts to thwart or delay this process,” it read, “run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy.” Well, from here on out, companies that profess a respect for the essential tenets of our democracy should have to answer for donations to the Republican Party and its associated groups and institutions. So, too, should companies that mashed out pro forma statements in support of Black Lives Matter last year. Coca-Cola, for example, whose CEO declared it would be putting its “resources and energy toward helping end the cycle of systemic racism” in June should probably stop putting its resources toward the reelection of Republican state legislators—including in states like Georgia where it is based and where the Republican Party has been particularly dogged in its efforts to disenfranchise African Americans. If they don’t, people who’d like those efforts to end should probably stop giving Coca-Cola their money or labor.

Inevitably, some companies respond to pushes like this by noting that they give money to both Democrats and Republicans. This is irrelevant.

The failures of conservative boycotts shouldn’t put activists off—unlike the right, left-leaning Americans comprise the majority of the country’s consumers and, more critically, the majority of its workforce. Attempts to take advantage of this—like Sleeping Giants’ campaigns against conservative media advertisers, the work of reporters like Judd Legum of Popular Information, and November’s Big Law boycotts against the firms behind Trump’s election lawsuits—have been too few and far between given a respectable record of successes. A significant and instructive one came in 2012—when activists and reporters highlighted the role of the conservative American Legislative Exchange Council in pushing voter ID and stand your ground laws across the country, a slew of funders including Amazon, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Wal-Mart began pulling out.

They did because the ask was a fairly easy one: Keep a bit more of your money to yourselves and avoid controversy. Inevitably, some companies respond to pushes like this by noting that they give money to both Democrats and Republicans. This is irrelevant. Financial support for a campaign to resegregate the right to vote in this country cannot be “balanced out.” And if they reply with pledges to end political giving to both parties altogether, so much the better.

Obviously, none of this is a grand solution to anything. The RSLC and other groups could make up losses from companies that pull out with other donations from individuals and companies unafraid of sullying their reputations with Democrats. Some companies that are might make more of their donations anonymously. And, of course, campaigns like this don’t directly put a dent into the power that corporations and the wealthy hold in the economy and would continue to hold even if the Republican Party collapsed tomorrow. But insofar as the Republican Party is a primary obstacle to policies that would begin wresting their power away, any small thing that might weaken it is well worth a try. And this certainly beats nothing.