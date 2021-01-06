The Violent Crescendo of the MAGA Conspiracies

“For one day, on January 6th, you, Vice President Pence, will be the most powerful man on earth…On that day, you and you alone will have the power to set not just America, but all of humanity free—or you will have the power to sentence us all to slavery.”

Thus wrote the anonymous blogger Neon Revolt back in late December. The post, making an oblique reference to the fantastic notion that the vice president was vested with the Constitutional authority to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, was swiftly disseminated by far-right news outlet the Gateway Pundit, garnering hundreds of thousands of views on social media.



The blogger—and author of the 484-page book Revolution Q: The Story of QAnon and the 2nd American Revolution—was laying forth the latest of a slew of conspiracy theories that have unfolded in the simmering, fallow period since Election Day. As the weeks have unfurled, a motley array of far-right insurgents and MAGA stalwarts have seized on theory after theory about how to overturn the November 2020 presidential election. Each one has been hyped as the moment Joe Biden’s slavering horde of radical leftists would slink offstage in humiliated defeat. Yet each milestone has passed without change, giving way to another.

The certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, which President Trump and his legions of allies had hoped Pence would somehow undo, is the latest—and possibly the last—of these desperate ploys, each infused with undue certainty, to pass into the long winter of electoral defeat. As legions of far-right Trumpists descended on the U.S. Capitol, successfully breaching the normally tenacious security checkpoints to run riot through the halls of power, those long-stoked fires of conspiracy finally collided with a sharp, cold, January shock. What happens to a conspiracy deferred? Tonight, with Capitol Hill in the throes of an attempted putsch, an answer has arrived.