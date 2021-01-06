The Violent Crescendo of the MAGA Conspiracies

The certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, which President Trump and his legions of allies had hoped Pence would somehow undo, is the latest—and possibly the last—of these desperate ploys, each infused with undue certainty, to pass into the long winter of electoral defeat. As legions of far-right Trumpists descended on the U.S. Capitol, successfully breaching the normally tenacious security checkpoints to run riot through the halls of power, those long-stoked fires of conspiracy finally collided with a sharp, cold January shock. What happens to a conspiracy deferred? Tonight, with Capitol Hill in the throes of an attempted putsch, an answer has arrived.

This moment has been months in the making. In the immediate aftermath of the election, a cascade of fatuous allegations of voter fraud were superheated in conservative media, from allegations about perniciously distributed Sharpies to pro-Trump ballots being burned en masse. These gave way to a slew of rejected lawsuits by Trump’s “Elite Strike Force” legal team, most often offered on spurious constitutional grounds that left judges nationwide inclined to dismiss with prejudice and no small measure of aggravation. The most famous of these, engineered by conspiracist and Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was a shambolic, 200-page trove of discredited documents alleging, among other things, a vast plot engineered by the ghost of Hugo Chavez to switch out the results of voting machines in key states. For the most fervent Trump supporters and their perennially inflammable infosphere, Powell’s lawsuit was the key to overturning the election, and they dubbed it, in a catchphrase taken from the 2010 Greek-mythsploitation action film Clash of the Titans, “The Kraken.”



It’s difficult to overstate the mood of insurrectionism, and the apocalyptic tone of the rhetoric that has undergirded each molten paving stone on the path of conspiracy. On militia forums and right-wing websites, QAnon Twitter accounts, and far-right social-media platforms like Parler and Spreely, the far right has cast this moment as an apocalyptic struggle between slavery and freedom, continually reaching back to the rhetoric of the American Revolution. For QAnon acolytes, including Trump attorney Lin Wood, the struggle was metaphysical in nature: between the forces of good and evil, in the forms of a cabal of pedophiliac murderers known as the Lizard Squad, which held the entirety of America’s political elite save the president in its thrall, and those citizens who had “woken up” to the truth of stark evil.