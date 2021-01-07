The Actual Death Toll From the Pro-Trump Riot Won’t Be Known for Weeks

The nation’s capital is no stranger to rallies and protests. But in the Black Lives Matter marches over the summer, for instance, most of the protesters wore masks and tried to keep a distance from each other, during a time when Covid-19 cases were much lower than they are now. All of these factors contributed to the events having no discernible effect on Covid-19 transmission. And the protesters asserted that their health was threatened by excessive police violence, a threat greater than the virus. “None of us condone people walking around those groups not wearing a mask. And we were very concerned about them,” Benjamin said of BLM protesters. “But these folks that were protesting felt that their lives were at risk from police violence and inappropriate police actions. And so the intellectual trade-off they were making was the risk of the virus was less than the risk of them protesting because of the potential risk of what was happening in policing. So there’s not a comparison with that at all. This,” he said, pivoting to the Capitol mob, “is a very different situation. This was discretionary; they did not have to be here. They did not have to do what they did.”

The near-certain Covid cases and deaths from Wednesday’s events will join hundreds of thousands of other preventable deaths and long-term illnesses that could have been avoided by strengthening public health systems like testing and contract tracing. Providers struggle with that knowledge, Mulligan said. “It’s bad enough when people have diseases that we don’t know how to treat or cure or prevent,” he said. “But it’s worse if it’s preventable.”

“The contact tracing on this is going to be difficult and messy.”

Thousands of people convening in a city without precautions like masks and distancing is likely to put a strain on health departments and hospitals, inside and outside D.C. “The contact tracing on this is going to be difficult and messy,” Benjamin said. “To the extent more people get sick, it’s going to force our hospital system to handle it because, as we know, we’re having significant problems with hospital overload in certain parts of our country.” He called it “an additional burden” on top of the other costs of the destruction that taxpayers will need to cover after the D.C. siege. “Those dollars could’ve easily gone to health care, for heart disease, for cancer, for Covid. Again, it’s just so distressing and irresponsible.”